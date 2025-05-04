3 Small Behaviors That Mean A Woman's Deeply Unhappy In Her Marriage, According To Experts

Social media obsession is no joke. If curiosity about the digital fantasy world conjured by TikTok, Discord, X, Faceook, YouTube, Snapchat, and other social media platforms erupts into a full-blown obsession, your life could take a dramatic and destructive turn.

A National Institutes of Health series of studies on social media use and mental health found that there are many social benefits to social media, but excessive use, especially among teens and young adults, can lead to psychological distress.

And then there's the "escapism" factor. How many of us sink slowly into that blue light of our smartphones, drifting toward the fantasy world populated by our "in real life" pixel pals and virtual besties?

Sometimes, that escape is a source of comfort or even excitement in an otherwise mundane day-to-day existence. Sometimes, our social media habits are a visible sign that we'd much rather be somewhere — anywhere — else or that a partner is deeply unhappy in their marriage. With that in mind, we reached out to a panel of relationship and love experts to seek their insight into what social media habits might reveal about how a woman truly feels about her current relationship.

Here are the small behaviors that mean a woman is unhappy in her marriage, according to experts:

1. She's chatting up old loves

Do you notice you’re chatting up male high school friends or tangential professional acquaintances in a slightly flirty, slightly too intimate manner on your social media platform of choice? Are you liking or commenting on the content that these same individuals post more than usual?

How about sliding into someone’s DM whom you barely know? Are you obsessively checking to see if you’ve received a comment back or a like on your most recent post?

Is all of this extending late into the night or early morning? Are you sharing things you haven’t shared with your spouse? Are you hiding it from your spouse or pretending you’re communicating with someone else? “Yes” to any of these questions is a sign you’re looking for something in the wrong place.

If you’re unsure, check your devices to see how much time you’ve been on social media, what platforms you’re using more often, and consider the targets of your attention. Directing more time and energy to men, or women, of special interest is a sign that something’s probably missing in the marriage.

—Dr. Judith Tutin, psychologist and life coach

2. She's mentally and emotionally distant

Jose Calsina / Shutterstock

Destructive social media habits are those that take a woman away mentally and emotionally from her husband. They can include:

Spending too much time checking social media when her husband is around

Getting involved with groups and discussions during a time that could be used to be in her relationship with her husband

Hooking up in one way or another with people she meets online

Some hookups can be safe and worthwhile, and some can lead her right out of the bedroom and the life she shares (or did share) with her husband. For example, Rita walked right out of her own life by not spending any fun time with her husband.

Caught up in debates on political and medical subjects she spent more and more hours on social media. She insisted in couple therapy that it was her husband that didn't know how to have fun with her. He just came home, ate, and went to sleep. And intimacy, forget it!

Maybe all that was true, but it was also true that she spent many hours on social media while her husband worked in heavy construction on a 10-hour shift. Who was to blame? Rita? An exhausted husband? Social Media? The divorce court didn't care.

—Dr. Barbara Becker Holstein, positive psychologist, author, filmmaker

3. She seeks social media thrills and distractions in place of quality time

If any of us are spending time watching Facebook, TikTok, Instagram posts, or hours on Youtube watching entertainment rather than spending quality time with our partners, then there is clearly something missing in the relationship. Training videos, research, audiobooks, and such are different things. These are done with a purpose.

Sheer entertainment sought elsewhere is a strong indication that the relationship is not providing enough interest or enjoyment. For relationships to remain strong, and more importantly, to grow, they need to be a primary focus and never take second place to social media.

—Larry Michel, founder of the Institute of Genetic Energetics

Carter Gaddis is a writer and editor who spent 24 years as an award-winning sportswriter for newspapers in Florida and for various online publications, including ESPN, Parenting Magazine, and the St. Petersburg Times.