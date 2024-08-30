Before You Even Consider An Open Relationship, Do These 5 Things, Says Couples Counselor

Many people do not want to end the relationships they are in, but they are interested in having other romantic partners. As polyamory and open relationships become more visible, more people are wondering, "Is there a way I can be honest with my partner about my desires? How can I even start this conversation? What will help us to be successful if we try this?"

Here are some tips for couples questioning, "What is an open relationship?" and exploring whether it is right for them. Focus on getting clarity for yourself before you even approach your partner. (To put it into perspective, statistics report about 4% of relationships in America are considered open.)

Advertisement

Before you even consider an open relationship, do these 5 things:

1. First, do not start an affair

I cannot stress this enough. It is true for many people that the first time they begin to consider open relationships is when they have met an appealing new potential partner.

While a new person may allow you to realize that you can love more than one person at a time, if you are seriously considering an open relationship with your current partner, the first requirement will be to treat them with respect and the relationship with integrity.

Advertisement

cottonbro studio / Pexels

While each relationship is different, and love looks different for everyone, it can be possible to love more than one person at a time, according to hopeful research.

Open relationships are not a free-for-all or permission for cheating; lies are still lies. You will not be able to effectively change the rules of your relationship to allow for more openness and the trust that this requires when you are healing the wounds of an affair.

Advertisement

2. Be honest with yourself about what you want from your current relationship

Are you considering new partners because you are bored or unhappy with your current relationship?

Are your reasons for wanting to stay with your current partner primarily practical (i.e., would it be inconvenient to divorce or separate? Can you identify things about your current partner that you love and really value? Are you happy being with them for who they are?).

A functioning open relationship will require intense honesty, respect, and ongoing communication. Do you and your partner currently have those skills and want to engage more with each other?

Advertisement

Are you willing to take some time to first build the foundation of this relationship before adding other partners? If not, this brings us to our next tip.

3. Don't use open relationships as a way to break up slowly

If you are not happy with your current partner and desire a way to pull away from that relationship, it will be better to be honest about this — with yourself and your partner.

A struggling relationship is not likely to be fixed by opening up to other partners, nor are other partners necessarily going to ease the blow of a breakup.

More often, it just complicates things further and makes it so you don't have the energy or the time to work on problems with your current partner.

Advertisement

So before beginning a conversation with your partner about opening the relationship, ask yourself, "Am I asking for this because I feel it will end the relationship so I can be free?"

4. Decide if you are willing to let someone else share in your intimate decision-making

While there are hundreds of ways to structure open relationships and agreements with partners, if you are thinking about expanding a relationship with a current partner, that implies that you will work as partners to create rules and agreements that work for both of you.

This requires negotiation, consent, and sometimes not getting to do what you want. It is okay to want to make decisions strictly for yourself and by yourself, but it helps to be clear with your partner about this.

Advertisement

Otherwise, an extended negotiation period occurs in which one person continually breaks agreements, asks for more freedoms, and, eventually, the other person feels that there is no "relationship" at all. Now they are just seeing other people.

5. Explore the role sexuality plays in your life and your image of yourself

The more clarity you have about your desires, fears, doubts, joys, and yearnings, the more you will be able to have an intimate conversation with your partner about trying something new.

Advertisement

Open relationships ask you to bring your sexuality out of the shadows and to talk about risky subjects manner.

Melissa Fritchle, LMFT, is a holistic psychotherapist, intimate educator, and author.