5 Odd Bedroom Objects That Are Actually A Sign Of A Healthy Marriage

Many of us are focused on self-growth and self-reflection when it comes to enhancing our love lives — and there's nothing wrong with that! But most of us aren't even aware of the importance that our environment plays in having a better love life. Sadly, we often neglect the place where most of the action takes place: the bedroom.

Have you looked at your bedroom lately? Go ahead, and give it a once-over. Does it invite intimacy? Is it comfortable? Does it feel like your sanctuary? Or could it use some improvement?

Here are 5 bedroom objects that are a sign of a healthy marriage:

1. Comforter

A cozy comforter makes you want to slip into bed, and soft sheets complete the experience. Remember, only a few throw pillows ... you don't want to ruin the romantic moment by doing manual labor to clear yourselves a spot on the bed! Plush carpeting is always nice, but if your budget is an issue, a soft and furry throw rug creates a comfy landing for your feet ... or both of you, in case the mood strikes before you make it to the mattress.

2. Dimmed table lamps

Most importantly, clean and unclutter your bedroom. By doing this, the possibilities are endless for decorating and accessorizing your room to make it a more alluring haven.

The allure of the bedroom is truly enhanced by the color you choose for the walls. Visit your paint store and ask for suggestions.

Lighting is everything, so to enhance the effect, forget bright lights, and transcend the space to a warm glow with dimmed table lamps, wall sconces, or candles. Choose wall hangings or pictures that are sensual and/or soothing — no photos of your kids, or your mom and dad staring at you!

3. Candles

A freshly showered partner can be a turn-on for some, and for others, there's simply nothing more attractive than your partner wearing the perfect cologne or perfume. Research from 2021 indicates we find our partner's smell very attractive.

If cologne or perfume aren't your thing, opt for some incense or scented candles that can quickly activate your desire. For some, opening the window and letting fresh air into the room is all that’s needed to set the stage for intimacy.

4. Speaker

Music is an important component that can send you to a place where your cares are gone and your partner is your prime focus. Soft background music or even a favorite album that you remember playing at the beginning of your relationship is all that it takes. Remember, music to your partner’s ears can also be your voice saying "I love you."

5. Chocolate

Known by the Greeks as the "food of the Gods," one of the top natural aphrodisiacs for men and women is dark chocolate. It contains two key ingredients that increase desire and heighten arousal, studies state.

You don’t even have to worry about the calories because all of the activity under the sheets will burn those instantly! If you don’t like chocolate, find something that appeals to both of you. It doesn’t matter what you eat, it’s the act of feeding each other that can be alluring and exciting.

Sharon Rivkin is a therapist, conflict resolution, and affairs expert who helps couples resolve their relationship issues with wisdom.