What are the goals you want to accomplish this year? To exercise more? To be more productive? We bet "a more honest and open relationship" isn't on many of your lists. That's because tons of people put their relationships on autopilot, hoping the kinks will work themselves out — and then they argue every day and resent each other. The best way to have a happy relationship is to keep working on it, so even if you're not currently in a relationship rut, follow these tips and you'll keep being happy.

Here are 12 basic steps to becoming a much happier couple:

1. Say "please" and "thank you."

This shows your partner you appreciate them and keeps you from taking each other for granted.

2. Grab your partner's hand every day (or at least every other day)

If PDA isn't your thing, you can squeeze their hand before you walk out the door in the morning, or rest your hand over theirs when you cook dinner together. Subtle acts like this can help build intimacy between you two.

Pexels / shyam mishra

3. Kiss every morning

We're not talking about a full-on make-out, but enough that your partner knows you still desire them. And preferably after you both have brushed your teeth.

4. Say "good morning" every morning

And if you don't have a chance to, make sure you text it to them.

5. Cuddle

The best part about sharing a bed with someone.

Pexels / Edward Eyer

6. Spend at least one night a week with your significant other and family/friends

This means, don't hole up all by yourselves

7. Use baby talk/pet names very sparingly

If you overuse these, you could damage your relationship since you won't be able to relate to each other seriously.

8. Do the dishes

Set up some system for who does them and when.

9. Practice listening

Everyone knows how to talk about themselves, it takes something else to want to sit down with someone and truly listen to what they have to say.

10. Practice honesty, even when it's uncomfortable

Couples have to trust each other, or they'll never have a healthy relationship. One way to build this is to be honest, even when it hurts.

11. If you and your partner are indecisive about where to eat or what movie to watch, play the "5-3-1" game

One person names five choices, the other vetoes two of them, and then the first person eliminates the remaining two. Ta-da, no more "Where you do want to eat?" "I don't care, what do you want to do?"

12. If you live together, make sure you each still have your own private space

It's healthy for couples to be able to do things by themselves, and having your own space is great for that. This is where you can retreat to work, think, or partake in bizarre grooming rituals that the other person wouldn't want to see.

Monica Green is a New York-based writer who has contributed to Good Housekeeping, The Knot, and Bustle, among others.