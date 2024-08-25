3 Atypical Signs He's Not The Marrying Kind, According To Relationship Coach Of 25 Years

You can find out early in a relationship which men are good prospects for marriage and avoid a lot of heartache. But you need to pay attention, you can't sweep things you don't want to see under the rug or pretend they don't matter.

You don't want to make the mistake of giving up your heart and your freedom to a man who only wants to use you.

One big mistake that can complicate the dating process is if you get physical with a man too soon. It's like putting blinders on, once you feel physically attached, it's harder for you to discern a man's true intentions.

It's all too easy to end up mistaking intimate interest for love.

Here are 3 atypical signs he's not the marrying kind:

1. He never deviates from his routine

There's little deviation from this routine or little if any interaction with other people. You start to feel you're expected to go to bed with him every time you're together, as though buying you dinner gives him the right to go home with you.

Samson Katt / Pexels

2. All of his communication is last-minute

When he calls for a date, it's always at the last minute. He expects you to be available to see him whenever he wants. He has plenty of excuses why he can't plan, and you only get together when it's convenient for him.

He won't commit ahead to parties, family get-togethers, or holiday events and usually ends up being a no-show at the last minute.

3. He tells you he's not ready for a serious relationship but you're 'really special'

He seems really into you and he wants to spend time with you. He can't keep his hands off you (very flattering). He acts like a serious suitor, paying you lots of attention.

But there's a big difference: he told you he's not ready for a relationship. No matter how he treats you, men who are open to finding true love will not tell you that.

The biggest reason why a man isn't ready? He might be too young, reports author John Molley in a survey shared by Today.

This bad behavior can seem obvious; who would let themselves put up with this kind of treatment?

Well, I admit that I did for years. Sometimes you can get sucked into accepting less than you deserve and it becomes a habit. You may need help to pull yourself out.

It's happened to every woman at some time and there's no shame in that. It's a part of the learning process, an essential step in recognizing what you want from a man, and how to find the man who is going to marry you.

How long does it take someone to realize they want to marry you? Some research says it takes about 6 months. If they're not sure about you then, it might be time to find love elsewhere.

Virginia Clark is a relationship coach with decades of experience, and the author of It's Never Too Late to Marry: How to Have the Man and the Marriage of Your Dreams.