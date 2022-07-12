The Best Back To School Prime Day Deals For College Students

Prime Day is finally here, which means there's no better time of the year to stock up on everything you need for college and dorm room life before school starts in the Fall.

Buying everything you need to live away from home can get really expensive really fast, so taking advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals is a great way to save money for more important things ... like tuition. Or non-cafeteria food. Whatever your priorities are.

Take a look below at some of the best Prime Day deals every college student should take advantage of before it's over. Blink and you'll miss it — Prime Day ends on July 13, 2022!

You may not be able to hire a maid to clean your dorm room every day, but you can get the next best thing with the Roomba automatic vacuum. Clean smarter — not harder — by connecting it to your phone so you can have it clean up your carpets and wood floors while you're at class — you'll never even have to think about whipping out your broom.

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum learns your life and listens to your voice if you have Google Voice Assistant or Alexa, and it automatically recharges itself.

Just because you're away from home doesn't mean you have to eat the awful cafeteria food your college or university offers. Opt for an easier, healthier solution with the COSORI air fryer, which comes preset with 11 various cooking modes.

The air fryer basket is easy to clean — non-stick and dishwasher safe — and is compact enough to keep stored on your counter (or desk or dresser) without taking up loads of precious space.

Like it or not, you'll need some basic school essentials to get through Fall classes, so grab your favorite classic Sharpie markers for the lowest price of the year today.

Sharpie is known for their bold permanent ink that marks on just about everything — use them to label your plastic storage boxes under your bed or mark your territory by putting your name on all the food in your shared fridge. These markers come in handy all year long (and keep arguments with your roomie to a minimum).

These Paper Mate retractable ballpoint pens in 12 different colors are exactly what you need to keep yourself insanely organized during class.

Color code the heck out of your notes in bold black, blue, red, green, purple, orange, magenta, turquoise, lime, brown, navy and plum colored pens with a soft grip and 1.4 millimeter point.

The JBL FLIP 5 portable bluetooth speaker is the best of its class with over 12 hours of playtime, crystal clear sound and deep, dooming bass. And if you're craving some surround sound in your little room, these speakers can pair together — perfect for parties. Or studying (right, Mom?)

If you're a go-getter and have dreams of becoming a podcaster or radio host (or you just like to record you and your friends talk), this microphone and podcast kit has everything you need to get started (and sound super profesh).

This microphone is optimized for rich and natural vocal reproduction and the ShurePlus desktop application helps you put it all together with easy-to-use audio processing, auto-level mode, EQ filters and compression settings.

Stock up on all the towels you need with this 6-piece plush towel set, which includes 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, and 2 washcloths.

These luxury towels are extra thick and have excellent absorbency — and with multiple colors to choose from, you can get some to match the aesthetic of your new dorm room! Cute!

You don't need a whole kitchen setup to still cook your favorite foods and drinks. If you're limited on space, grab an electric kettle — use it to quickly boil water (it only takes 3-7 minutes!) for your morning tea or ramen noodles.

Plus, it automatically shuts off itself 30 seconds after it finishes boiling — keeping you and your roommates safe.

An air purifier may not be the first thing on your mind when you get to college, but once those new Fall allergies start kicking in you'll quickly realize how invaluable this little gadget is.

Pop it right by your bed or your window and let it cleanse your room of smoke, dust, pollen, and more with it's top-of-the-line HEPA filter. And you won't even realize it's there — with noise levels as low as 24dB, this air purifier cleans your air without keeping you up at night (it even has a button to turn the display off so you can sleep in complete darkness).

Okay, so this may not be the most exciting back-to-school purchase you make, but vacuuming IS part of adulting. This cordless stick vacuum has 3 Power Modes and a HEPA Filter, and with its various extensions, you can easily get every nook and cranny in your tiny dorm room clean.

Dorm rooms are notorious for their uncomfortable (and can we say unsanitary?!) mattresses, so do yourself a favor and bring your own (trust us on this).

Casper is known for their ultra-comfortable mattresses — and this one has a layer of AirScapeTM perforated breathable foam, which circulates the air so you don't get too hot at night.

Whether or not you bring your own mattress, you can always grab a mattress topper to keep you super comfortable at night (and put some distance between you and that college mattress who knows how many people have used).

This Casper mattress topper contains two foam layers 3” thick to cradle you in comfort and help you fall asleep faster and sleep through the night.

Every college student needs a microwave — from early mornings before classes to late night study sessions, students just don't have a lot of time to worry about cooking full-fledged meals (and those cafeteria plans can get PRICEY).

This compact microwave comes with six pre-programmed menu settings for the standard foods like popcorn, pizza, potatoes and more — and it doesn't take up a ridiculous amount of space on your dresser or under your bed.

Concentrating is hard when you're surrounded by thousands of students, so do yourself a favor and grab this pair of JBL wireless headphones with in-ear noise cancelling sound.

These headphones come in three different colors and provide clear, pure bass sound. These also work for making voice calls (so you can answer mom when she calls you to let her know how hard you're studying.)

Unfortunately, not all dorm rooms come with air conditioning, and living in a hot dorm room in the end of the summer can be downright miserable. So give yourself the gift of comfort by installing this air conditioning unit right in your window.

This 10200 BTU air conditioner can cool up to 460 square feet and is energy efficient (meaning you won't have to pay overages on your electricity usage). It's also super quiet and has a remote control and sleep modes, so you can keep your room at the perfect temperature without ever having to get up.

Every good dorm room has smart storage solutions, so one of the easiest ways to organize your things is to divide them up into storage cubes.

These cubes come in 9 different colors to match any dorm room aesthetic and have handles so you can easily slide them in and out of wherever you're keeping them. And if you don't need to use all of them, they easily fold down flat so you don't have to worry about where to put them.

Just because you're in college doesn't mean you have to eat unhealthy meals. This egg cooker makes healthy eating easy by quickly making hard-boiled, poached, or scrambled eggs right in the comfort of your own dorm room.

This super-compact egg cooker also has an auto shut-off feature, so you don't have to worry about over-cooking your eggs.

Get a great sleep at night regardless of where you're sleeping with the Casper foam pillow. The supportive 3-layer foam helps keep your neck and head aligned while keeping you perfectly cool at night.

College can be stressful and it can be hard to know how to deal with that anxiety, so using a weighted blanket on your dorm room bed is an excellent way to bring you the comfort of home.

Designed for relaxation, the 20-pound weighted blanket hugs your body with a cozy, calm feeling, and the breathable cover helps circulate air away from your body, keeping you comfy and cool.

These light-weight, non-slip hangers are more durable than those cheaper plastic ones that constantly break, and they are thin enough to allow you more room for hanging clothes in your already-cramped closet.

These high-grade plastic clothes hangers are built to last and are perfect for holding jackets, pants, and more.

