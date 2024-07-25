What people consider to be manipulation might be defined differently case by case. The common outcome is making the target feel seriously uncomfortable if they don't perform the will of the "operator." The different ingredients include guilt, shame, or anxiety. Manipulation has a hidden agenda against straightforward communication. It has to be covert because it serves the manipulator's interest in direct opposition to the target's desires.

Making you feel guilty, ashamed, or worried can occur through verbal statements or questions, and it can come in the form of hints, stories, and comparisons. It often happens by the tone of voice, facial expression, or gesture. When you find yourself in a toxic relationship like this, be aware of these manipulative tactics. Here are the six common types of manipulation and how you can steer clear of them.

Here are the 6 worst types of massive manipulators in your life:

1. The guilt tripper

Guilt trips can come in many forms: "If you were a good ___, you would do ___," "If you loved me, you would ___," "If you knew what I've been through, ___." Naturally, it involves that if you don't do what I ask for, you aren't a good wife, husband, parent, or child, or it means you don't love me. Hence, you better comply. A guilt trip can derive from a situation as well. Unfortunately, children learn to use it very early on.

For example, a freshly separated mother had difficulties disciplining her daughter. The minute she made the child accountable for her mischief, she began to cry that she missed her father. It provoked guilt in the mother, and she stopped the disciplinary action and began to comfort the child.

How to fight it: Don't cave in, even when feeling guilty is difficult. Be firm about what you want to accomplish and do it anyway. You can accompany your decision with comments like, "I'm sorry you feel that way." You might feel guilty, but you don't have to take all the responsibility for the situation. Making you feel guilty isn't necessarily based on the "truth," but is created for compliance with the hidden agenda.

2. The silent treatment giver

The silent treatment works by withdrawing communication, emotion, and eventually intimacy from the target until she or he accomplishes the manipulator's demand. In essence, it's controlling the partner's behavior by fear — fear of disconnection, fear of rejection, fear of abandonment.

How to fight it: Don't show your fear and don't nag for communication. Respond in a neutral, easy-going manner: "I see you don't want to communicate with me right now. I'm going to (read, work on my project, go to the garden) in a bit. Please tell me when you're willing to communicate with me again."

Pexels / Ketut Subiyanto

3. The threatener

This category is well-known for domestic violence cases and even some famous crimes. "I will harm you if you don't do what I tell you." Threat operates with the purest fear of staying safe and sound. It can be blackmail to destroy anything important to you, including your career, relationship, or reputation.

How to fight it: If you're in physical danger, escape and find outside help. In the case of yelling, you can say, "I don't accomplish requests told with yelling." But be warned: The more you give in, the less likely it will stop.

4. The self-esteem attacker

Put downs, labels, judgments, or contempt — maybe a simple roll of the eyes — make you feel inferior. These forms of communication are harshly criticizing your character. It doesn't have to be completely straightforward; it might be a dirty comment like, "Only 'working girls' are wearing lipstick in the daylight." You know this is the covert way of saying you look like you're selling yourself. Feeling belittled and ashamed, you do what your manipulator expects you to do to avoid similar, disrespectful treatment. This treatment profoundly undermines self-esteem.

How to fight it: First of all, don't take it seriously. It's just a tool to control you, even your manipulator doesn't think it's true. Second, never allow anyone to talk to you disrespectfully. Whenever you receive a comment like this, respond in a calm but firm voice: "This isn't acceptable." Third, doing what you think is the right thing to do is independent of another's opinion.

5. The excessive criticizer

In some circumstances, criticism can be useful. However, it's less likely than people usually think. Reinforcing desired behavior is much more fruitful than pointing out mistakes. More often than not, criticism is a means of controlling the other's behavior by weakening their confidence and self-reliance. People who are constantly criticized feel inferior; they allow themselves to be controlled to avoid criticism.

How to fight it: Paradoxically, if you ask for more critiques — details or something else she or he doesn't like in you — they run out of steam sooner than if you argue with them. Being in defense mode is oil on fire: they're eager to prove you wrong.

6. The competitor

"This morning, who will dress up first?" "Whoever brings home better grades will have access to the new games." "Whom will you spend the holidays with me or with your parents?" Unfortunately, many parents use this tactic because it makes parenting easier on the account of the children. Where competition rules, there's always a loser.

How to fight it: There's always a way of cooperating and negotiating. Arrange the situation differently, set the goals differently, and find out different "games." Instead of "Who will be first today?" say, "Please help each other to get ready in time." Keep in mind that compliance reinforces manipulative tactics.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or anxiety as a result of ongoing emotional abuse, you are not alone.

Domestic abuse can happen to anyone and is not a reflection of who you are or anything you've done wrong. If you feel as though you may be in danger, there is support available 24/7/365 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233. If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474.

