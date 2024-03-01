Woman Asks For Advice After Her Boyfriend Shares How He'd React To Jeramey Lutinski's 'Love Is Blind' Infidelity — 'I Feel Unsafe'

A woman admitted that she's beginning to feel incredibly uncomfortable around her boyfriend after he told her the reaction he'd have if someone ever cheated on him.

Posting to the subreddit "r/relationship_advice," a 24-year-old woman claimed that she's beginning to feel "unsafe" in the presence of her boyfriend after they had a conversation around the drama of a Season 6 cast member of "Love Is Blind," and questioned what she should do about it.

She's seeking advice after her boyfriend shared the way he'd react to Jeramey Lutinski's infidelity.

In her Reddit post, which has since been deleted but was reposted on other platforms, the young woman explained that she's been in a relationship with her 25-year-old boyfriend for the past four years, and they have lived together for three years. They have a generally good relationship with only a few arguments and disagreements stemming from poor communication.

"We have had arguments in the past that have been a bit volatile, but never violent. I would consider our relationship safe, established, and moving in the direction of marriage as we are both very committed and have discussed progressing the relationship in the next year or two," she wrote.

However, a recent discussion left her with a "sick" feeling about the reality of their relationship. She claimed that she doesn't want to ignore the warning signs that he might not be who she thinks he is, especially if the possibility of marriage is on the table. She would rather not end up in any dangerous setting that could have her fearing for her life.

She explained that she and her boyfriend had been sitting on the couch watching TV when they suddenly began talking about some of the drama that's come out about Jeramey Lutinski, a cast member on Season 6 of "Love Is Blind."

Lutinski was accused of cheating on his fiancée by appearing in the new season of 'Love Is Blind.'

Apart from the drama that Lutinski has caused on the newest season of the hit Netflix reality dating show, "Love Is Blind," where he was caught in a massive lie by his pod fiancée Laura Dadisman for hanging out with his pod ex Sarah Ann, the newest issue seemingly has nothing to do with what happened during the season.

According to People, a viral TikTok video and additional social media posts surfaced that Lutinski already had a fiancée, whom he lived with while applying to be on the series. The allegations claimed that Lutinski applied for the show while already in a committed relationship and that he and his fiancée had sold their home weeks before filming began.

Lutinski's ex, Brittani Mcliverty, commented on Dadisman's Instagram, calling herself Lutinski's "ex-fiancé from right before you," and claimed that the home was one "WE sold a week or two before he filmed for this show," according to TMZ. Lutinski attempted to dispel any rumors that he'd been unfaithful to his fiancée and Dadisman on the show.

In an Instagram video, Lutinski addressed the rumors and insisted that his previous engagement "was not a secret while filming" and that he was "not living with anyone when casting reached out" to him.

"I didn't seek this out," he said. "I had already been out on my own for a number of weeks at that point and I was asked if I would like to have a discussion around [the show]. I said 'Sure, why not.' Obviously, it ended up leading to the show at some point."

The woman's boyfriend claimed that if someone ever cheated on him, he'd become violent.

While discussing the Lutinski "Love Is Blind" drama, her boyfriend openly stated that if something like this happened and he was married with children, he would kill his wife and take the children. Taken aback by his petrifying admission, she pressed him for more details, thinking he wasn't being serious.

"He doubled down. Very disturbed, I clarified, so if I were to cheat on you, you’d kill me? He said it wouldn’t be an issue because I wouldn’t cheat on him. I continued to push the subject asking, but if I did you would shoot me, murder me?" she recalled.

In a chilling and matter-of-fact tone, he asserted that there would be nothing else for him to do in a situation like that, except either kill her or kill himself. Showing no remorse for his comments, she began to feel panicked that someone she loved and trusted with her life was saying such alarming things.

"The more I spoke about my disgust for the comment and how wrong it was, he turned the tables on me saying it’s odd [that] I’m so concerned. Why would I be so concerned if I wasn’t going to cheat on him?" she continued. "Through all of my pushing, I thought he would get the clue I was disturbed and take the comment back, but he never did. He just kept stating that would never happen with me, I guess he’s referring to cheating."

The situation between them ended up escalating and he slept in the guest room that night, but now she's questioning if she should take his comment seriously and end their relationship.

"I’m a loyal partner and would never cheat, but these hypothetical comments feel like threats in a way and made me feel unsafe with someone I always feel comfortable with."

People were adamant about leaving the relationship for her own safety.

No reality exists where a man making harmful threats of ending his girlfriend's life in such a violent way can be taken as a "joke" or one-off comment that doesn't mean anything, especially when you look at the number of women who are involved in domestic violence situations with their partners.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, of the estimated 4,970 female victims of murder and nonnegligent manslaughter in 2021, data reported by law enforcement agencies indicated that 34% were killed by an intimate partner. By comparison, about 6% of the 17,970 males murdered that year were victims of intimate partner homicide.

Under no circumstances can casually discussing hypothetically murdering someone be normalized. The manipulativeness of her boyfriend to turn the argument against her for overreacting and claiming that it wouldn't happen if she just didn't cheat is ludicrous.

Even if she did cheat, there is no excuse for threatening to end someone's life over it. The sensible response would be that if he was in a relationship where his partner stepped out, he would just pack his stuff and leave.

The feelings of fear and panic should not exist in a relationship because there should never be room for it to begin with, and all of these red flags should be enough for this woman to realize that she's better off with someone else.

Many people in the comments section agreed, urging her to seriously rethink the love that she thought existed between her and her boyfriend.

"Yes, break up already. That is an active threat against your life. There is no way I’d trust someone that unstable and jealous with my body and my life. What he threatened you with is something you should not ignore," one Reddit user wrote.

Another user added, "Please leave. This is so toxic and dangerous. You need to get out. But you need to do it safely. Don't do anything in the heat of the moment. Plan it carefully. Make sure you have somewhere to go; preferably somewhere he can't find you. Cut contact with him and if he finds you, you need to report this to the police. This was a threat and you need to take it very seriously."

While it may be difficult for this woman to accept that the relationship she thought she had didn't exist, her safety and well-being should always come first. With the frightening statistics on women facing violence from partners, it's so important to recognize the early signs and get out before it's too late.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or the threat of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for help at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or visit to www.thehotline.org.

