Wife Forces Cheating Husband To Sleep Outside In The Cold As Punishment

Getting blindsided in a relationship is a heartbreaking experience. When you're madly in love with someone, their betrayal can feel like the end of the world.

One woman shared on Reddit that the man she had been married to for 11 years was not as trustworthy or faithful as she had been led to believe. Now she's wondering if her reaction to learning the unexpected news was over the top.

The woman discovered that her husband had been serially cheating on her.

"I’m in complete shock at the moment. My hands are shaking even writing this," she started her post. "I found out my husband of 11 years has been living a double life and has been doing something so disgusting."

The woman shared that her husband works as a truck driver and is often out trucking for months at a time.

"He doesn’t have to be [gone so long] but he 'reassures' me, telling me that it’ll help to make us more money," she wrote, admitting that she "thought nothing of it" — until she finally realized that there was no extra money to be found, despite the extra hours allegedly spent working on his part. "He’s been making the same amount of money since he first started trucking. He wasn’t out months at a time back then. He hasn’t made more money. So where’s that extra time went to?" the woman questioned.

The unfortunate truth was revealed to her by a friend of her husband's.

"He’s not only been cheating on me with several hookers but he’s been running around and having an affair with his friend's daughter," she revealed.

The woman claimed to be completely blindsided by the news of her husband's repeated infidelity. When he finally came home, she shared that she was so "disgusted" that she couldn't even look at him.

"I made him pack his stuff and told him to leave," she wrote. "He’s been calling and texting nonstop saying he’s out in the freezing cold in his truck and he doesn’t want to get a hotel."

Despite her anger, the woman was concerned that her response was a bit extreme, especially given the cold temperature. "A part of me feels bad because of the weather," she said. "The other part of me just wants to leave him to the wolves and the elements."

"I don’t know what to do. I’m freaking out right now. I feel so betrayed," she continued. "My life is falling apart before my eyes. Words cannot describe the pain I feel."

The woman took to Reddit questioning if she overreacted and searching for advice on how to move forward. She doesn't want to allow him back into their home, but as they both have ownership of the house, she is concerned about legalities.

Legally, the woman does not have the right to kick her husband out, despite his infidelity.

Though her actions were clearly an emotional response, the law states that unless you have a court order saying that your partner is not allowed to enter the house, they are allowed inside. So, what she did was technically illegal, and he could potentially even sue her over it.

That doesn't mean her reaction was entirely unwarranted, however. According to author and marriage consultant Sheri Stritof, "shock, agitation, fear, pain, depression, and confusion are normal" when you learn of a partner's infidelity. It will likely feel like an emotional rollercoaster, but it's important to get your emotions under control before making any big moves.

Stritof also advised against seeking revenge — which the woman kicking her husband out might qualify as. "Being betrayed by your partner can induce rage. In your furious state, your first instinct may be to punish your mate," she wrote. "You may get a temporary sense of satisfaction from these sorts of actions, but ultimately they can work against you, keeping you in a state of anger instead of focusing on healing and moving on, alone or together."

If the woman decides the infidelity is a dealbreaker and their marriage is truly over, the next step is to get practical. While she can't simply kick her husband out, matters of finances and where to live need to be seriously considered and discussed.

In any disorienting situation, it's important not to allow your emotions to get the best of you. Though your head might be spinning, and your emotions are off balance, try to take a step back and breathe. Anyone can go through a tough situation and still make it out alive; it is just how you handle yourself while going through it.

