Why 50% Of Women Regret Marrying Their Husbands

More than half of women surveyed by AOL Living and Women's Day magazine in 2009 say their husbands aren't their soul mates, that they sometimes regret marrying their husbands, and that they've even considered leaving their husbands at some point or another.

A part of us finds all of this a little surprising. Another part thinks, well, DUH! Of course, there's not one perfect person out there for everybody.

Love is about finding a person and making the decision to stay with them, no matter what. It's a choice, not something that involves fate.

But let's break things down further, shall we? We'll start with the good stuff.

Of the 35,000 women surveyed, nearly 50 percent say that their husbands' personalities were the first thing that attracted them and more than 50 percent say that their husbands' personalities are still their most attractive traits.

52 percent say they don't believe in fairy tales or fate. Or at least that's what we presume they mean when they say that their husbands aren't their "soul mates."

72 percent say they've considered leaving their marriage at some point or another. Again, we consider this good, if only because it proves that most of the respondents weren't robots.

More than half the respondents claim their husbands say "I love you" every day, or "fairly often." And 71 percent expect to be married to their husbands for the rest of their lives.

Now, onto the less good stuff...

More than half of the women surveyed say they're either bored in bed or can't remember the last time they had sex. Approximately 60 percent rarely or never have date nights, a fact that we can't help but think might be contributing to their lackluster sex lives.

More than 50 percent wish their husbands either made more money or made more time for them. And nearly half say their husbands have changed for the worst since getting married (at least they still have those great personalities).

In short, this new survey reinforces a lot of what we already know to be true: Marriages don't always end happily ever after.

Those husbands can get on their wives' last nerves. Whether married or single, we frequently don't get as much sex as we want. And that regardless of all this, a lot of us choose to stick things out due to desperation, craziness, optimism, masochism, or something else much harder to explain in one word.

If your marriage is becoming more difficult than easy, and you can't remember the last time you were happy in your relationship, it might be time to consider what else is out there.

Kristin Meinzer is a news and entertainment writer for Newsweek, a podcast host, and the author of So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen.