The Weight Of Shame And The Lingering Impact Of My Father’s Traumatic Death

Actualization

Three days later, I returned to Colorado Springs. It turns out that Narcan, a medication that counteracts opioids in the bloodstream, didn’t work because he had not overdosed. Instead, he had 12 strokes simultaneously and lay in his room, barely breathing, for an undetermined amount of time.

My mother had been telling me that she thought my father was going to die soon for the last two years. I thought she was just being paranoid or perhaps trying to pressure me to reconnect with him in case he did. Looking back, if horses can sense when a member of the herd is dying, I’m sure people can, too.

The hospital allows 7 days of indecision before you must decide whether to permanently intubate. For 6 days, my mother held on to hope — despite the anoxic brain injuries and stroke damage in every brain structure except his brain stem. She was convinced he was going to wake up.

On day 6, my mom finally broke. She couldn’t stand to see him that way anymore. Despite being separated for almost 20 years, my parents loved each other very much. They were best friends and next-door neighbors, and they saw each other every day.

After repeatedly deciding and then backtracking only to change our minds again, we finally agreed to let the medical team remove him from life support. As soon as the nurse left the room, the blue corpse appeared next to me again.

You couldn’t even wait 24 more hours? You’re pathetic! You are so quick to give up on the people you love!

I wanted to throw up. I wanted to tell the nurse we changed our minds again, but I was paralyzed. When she returned empty-handed, she informed us that the organ donation alliance requested we wait 24 more hours so they could run more tests. The relief was so strong that I nearly collapsed.

The following day, he was taken off life support, and we found ourselves in the peculiar position of praying for his passing. He needed to die within 60 minutes of removing his breathing tube for his wishes to be an organ donor to be honored. After a lifetime of having beer for breakfast, he was somehow eligible to donate his kidneys and liver.

13 hours and a failed organ donation later, he suffocated as he succumbed to his anoxic brain injury.

He was blue. The hospital later conducted an autopsy due to the odd circumstances. The funeral home offered me a package where my mother and I could watch his cremation. I promptly declined.

I couldn’t bear to stand with my mother at the end of a conveyor belt that fed into a furnace, to watch as they cremated his blue corpse with the stitches bursting at the seams.