The Silly Toy That Exposed My Broken Marriage — 'My Heart Knew This Was About Way More Than A Gift'

After a year and a half at home with my baby boy, I had to go back to work. Perhaps it was hormones, but I was torn apart at the thought. We did everything together. God, I would miss those walks to the park, watching The Wiggles, and dancing to the Beatles with him.

Advertisement

“You just can’t stay home all day doing nothing,” Jason would say. “We need you to go back to work now.” Financially, it made sense. Emotionally, I couldn’t understand it.

Toy Story played on the television in the background as it did most nights before bed. The whole conversation made my stomach hurt every time it came up. What was I going to do? I couldn’t go back to television production. It just wouldn’t work for me as a mother now.

Plus he repeatedly reminded me that I gave up my career to have a baby. What could I possibly do that would pay me what Jason felt I should be making, but would be stress and overtime-free so I could be a present mother as much as I could? “Reach for the sky!”

Advertisement

One study from The National Library of Medicine found that women struggled with both emotional and lingering pregnancy-related physical health problems when they returned to the workplace. A key finding of this study is that more than a quarter of participants (26.5%) reported that their health was “fair” or “poor” during the first month of work reentry.

Further, most participants reported significant mental health challenges at reentry. Over half reported feeling depressed for several days or more in their first month back to work after childbirth, and over two-thirds reported feeling anxious for several days or more.

I went back to work after having my son in the fall of 2003. I begrudgingly took work as an executive assistant for a high-powered CEO of a renowned celebrity brand. The last thing I wanted to do was anything remotely secretarial, but the job paid well — much more than I made working at CNN — and the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. were ideal.

It would become the worst job of my life, but, for the time being, it’s what I had to do. So mommy started work while baby began daycare. I felt displaced. Alone. Lost.

Advertisement

Being a full-time mother at home kept me active and busy enough to forget the issues in my marriage.

Yan Krukau | Pexels

When I was a full-time mother, it was easier to pretend that I was happy, even though the control was overwhelming. Now that I was in what became a ferociously stressful and abusive job, everything in my life suddenly suffocated me. Being away from the baby gave me time to remember that I was miserable at home and work was no breath of fresh air. I had lost my identity both as a young producer and a new mother.

Advertisement

I mourned my freedom and pined for the days I spent alone with my child. With each passing day, my nerves and mental health chipped away at my spirit.

During the workday, I often walked across the pedestrian bridge to the Century City Mall, where I would spend my lunch hours mindlessly overspending as a skewed coping mechanism. I especially enjoyed my lunch hours at Christmastime, shopping for the holidays surrounded by the sounds and smells of the season and wandering around the festive outdoor mall.

Silvana Carlos | Unsplash

Advertisement

On one lost day, I checked out a toy store to see if there was anything small I wanted to add to the baby’s gifts. As soon as I walked in, I saw him.

Smiling goofily in all his cowboy glory. It was a prize Woody doll; they had been impossible to find. We already bought the Buzz Lightyear, but Woody was sold out everywhere. His likeness was perfection, right down to the pull string feature. He was there waiting for me.

I lit up and my heart felt full. I was so excited and happy to find this special gift and couldn’t wait for my son to open it up under the tree on Christmas morning. How cool it would be for him to have the set of Woody and Buzz.

It was a rare occasion since starting my new job that I felt a rush of joy.