The signs you're a silent wife married to a narcissistic man don't always present themselves right away, especially if you're married to a covert narcissist.

As a study from Personality and Individual Differences noted, covert narcissism is characterized by a lack of self-confidence, being socially withdrawn, and being extremely sensitive to criticism, along with the same element of grandiosity that overtly narcissistic people have. "There's an element of insecurity in [the] grandiosity," the author of the study, James Brookes, explained.

A covert narcissist doesn't always reveal himself right away; rather, he love bombs, then reveals his true self later down the line. And, unfortunately, you become a silent wife when you're fully depleted by the emotional manipulation, so you stay quiet and turn inward to protect yourself.

Here are 11 signs you're a silent wife married to a narcissistic man, according to psychology

1. You feel numb and indifferent

The constant emotional abuse has left you feeling disconnected from yourself and everything around you. As narcissistic abuse recovery coach Danish Bashir described it, "This relentless cycle has left her numb — not just towards her partner, but towards the world." He explained, "She has stopped expecting anything and she just takes it one day at a time. She's hid her soul deep within, because she knows she can't be vulnerable, she can't be herself."

As a silent wife, you're living in pure survival mode, so you shut down to protect herself. You've lost sight of what makes you feel like yourself, because you're so worn down. "He keeps reminding her how unworthy she is of love," Bashir said. "She wants to think beyond what she's been told but her trauma makes it extremely difficult to do so."

You avoid expressing how you feel, because speaking your mind inevitably leads to conflict and that conflict leads to you and your husband fighting, or him stonewalling you, until he's pushed you even deeper into your shell.

Your sense of distance from yourself and your emotions means you just go through the motions, trying to get through each day. Your indifference is an act of protection: You're doing what you can to survive with the tools you have.

2. You've lost interest in the things you once cared about

The parts of life that once brought you joy no longer interest you. You've stopped caring about the things you used to care about, the things that made you feel whole. You feel broken and you're putting all your energy into collecting the shattered pieces.

Relationship therapist Nancy Carbone noted, "Somehow, you've come to believe that everything was your fault, and you've questioned your sense of self. It's easy to lose yourself when you're beaten down in a narcissistic relationship — especially if you defend yourself."

You keep your thoughts to yourself and suppress anything you might want. You don't want to enrage him by suggesting a restaurant for dinner or asking him to validate how you feel. You meet your own practical needs, and his, and feel yourself diminish. Your sense of self erodes until you've lost yourself completely.

Appeasing your narcissistic husband to avoid his rage or cold indifference is exhausting. Your feelings exist in a place that you can't reach. You feel numb, like nothing matters, and you have a hard time defining your own goals and hopes for the future, because you can't picture a life beyond the one you have now.

This loss of identity means you stop reading the books you love, you don't listen to your favorite songs or do anything that might set your husband off. You stay in your confined, narrow lane, just to keep some semblance of peace. Your silence isn't defeat, it's a painful acknowledgement that you're married to a narcissistic man and you have to protect yourself at all costs.

3. You feel isolated from your support network

A sign you're a silent wife married to a narcissistic man is that you feel isolated from your support network, which was his intention all along. He's cut you off from the people you love, forcing you to feel totally alone. You avoid calls from your sister and you've lost touch with your friends. He's the only person in your orbit and he reminds you that he's in control, either by giving you the silent treatment or exploding over some small thing you did wrong, in his eyes.

Relationship expert and educator Dr. Margaret Paul shared that the silent treatment "is a form of punishment, a way of attempting to control your partner or others into doing what you want them to do. It's a withdrawal of approval and can generate much fear in people who are vulnerable to this." Taking care of yourself in such a tense and hostile environment means "bringing love inside, letting yourself know that you are a good person and deserving of love," Dr. Paul explained.

Reconnecting with your support network could be a hard process, yet it's essential to bolstering your emotional well-being and rebuilding the foundations of your self-confidence.

4. You feel resigned to staying in the relationship

As a silent wife married to a narcissistic man, you feel resigned to being in the relationship. You're so defeated that you shut down to cope, because there's no other way to survive the emotional neglect and continuous manipulation.

In a discussion on the American Psychological Association's podcast, "Speaking of Psychology," host Audrey Hamilton spoke with clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasala about her book, "Should I Stay or Should I Go," asking, "How do we or should we stay in these relationships? You know, that seems sort of counterintuitive. I think most people would say if you're in a relationship with someone who is bad for you, you should leave. But you're saying that's not always possible."

Dr. Ramani shared that she looked at people caught in narcissistic relationships with a "compassionate and realistic lens," noting, "the fact of the matter is that relationships aren't that simple, are they?"

"The bigger question becomes, what do you do?," she said. "If you're never going to be enough, one thing you need to do is to stop exhausting yourself to try to be so. Every human being in the world comes into this world more than enough and exits this world more than enough. So that's got to be the central premise."

"The key then becomes managing your expectations," Dr. Ramani continued. "Nothing is ever going to be enough for the narcissist and so it's really to be your best version of yourself for yourself, for your meaning, for your purpose, to live in line with that."

It might be a long, winding road to rediscovering and reconnecting with what makes you feel most like yourself, but doing so will let you heal, even if you're stuck in the confines of a relationship with a narcissistic man.

5. You're emotionally drained

You do everything you can to manage his emotions, which has left you exhausted. You put all your effort into tiptoeing around his moods and navigating your own emotional reactions, so you feel like you have nothing left to give.

A narcissistic man might present himself as charming and easy-going at the start of your relationship, but as Dr. Ramani pointed out, "over time, all of that superficial façade is met behind with a real lack of empathy, often a lack of compassion, they often don't listen very well, they'll be prone to patterns like deceit and lying."

"It's not the stuff that is good for very connected relationships," she concluded. You can't tend your own spiritual and psychological well-being because you're so busy being his emotional caregiver. At the end of the day, you shut down completely, tuning him out and turning off from yourself and the world around you.

6. You focus all your energy on his needs

All your energy goes to keeping him happy, which means folding yourself up smaller and smaller. Your life is all about him. Everything revolves around him and it's your job to keep him from blowing up. Establishing any limits around what you can give only makes things worse.

On her podcast, Dr. Ramani spoke with Mel Robbins, noting, "Setting boundaries with narcissistic people is akin to hugging a porcupine: It's really a bad idea and it's a fool's errand." She called boundary-setting with narcissists "a pointless endeavor, all it does is create more friction," adding, "Your better bet is to set an internal boundary. Boundaries are an inside game."

Dr. Ramani shared that you should set boundaries but keep them to yourself, because telling your narcissistic husband that you're doing so will lead him to act out. This way, you can live as your authentic self without setting off your narcissistic husband, and while keeping yourself safe.

7. You feel powerless

A vulnerable narcissist will manipulate your emotions in a subtle way, essentially gaslighting you to believe everything is your fault and you don't deserve love. He makes you feel like you have no control over your life, because he's the one in control.

In an interview for YourTango's Relationship Fitness Summit, Dr. Ramani shared that diagnoses of vulnerable narcissism are on the rise. A vulnerable narcissist has a victim mentality, making everything that goes wrong in the relationship your fault. He's passive-aggressive and undermines how you feel.

Vulnerable narcissists share several traits with malignant narcissists, including extreme selfishness and a sense of entitlement. They're manipulative in every sense and they'll weaponize your emotions against you, making you feel like you're powerless.

As Dr. Ramani explained, vulnerable narcissists "are people who are not actually always socially successful, but they think they deserve to be, they think they deserve more success, and they don't understand why somebody else had it so easy." Their insecurities manifest as having a fragile yet oversized ego, and they lash out whenever they feel personally attacked. Their anger overwhelms you and makes you feel like all your agency is gone.

8. You avoid escalating conflicts by staying quiet

Being a silent wife married to a narcissistic man, you keep quiet to avoid escalating any conflicts into a big, blow-out fight. He yells at you when you bring up issues you want to talk about or cross his invisible line in the sand. If he's not yelling at you, he's gone cold, giving you the silent treatment. You're stuck in a toxic demand-withdraw pattern, so you've learned not to express any needs.

According to Carbone, there's one way covert narcissists catch you in their web of deceit. "You may have realized the person they are is not who they portrayed themselves to be. Once you've encountered narcissistic rage, devaluation, gaslighting, infidelity, and being discarded, you realize that things are quite different," she explained.

You've gone silent as a survival mechanism. It's not that you don't have needs or a desire to express them, but you've learned that keeping is the only way to protect yourself from him.

9. You avoid making decisions

You don't think about any future plans; instead, you keep your head down and keep your preferences to yourself. You've stopped caring about making choices for yourself, because this shields you from his harsh and endless criticism.

You might feel like your future is blank, or blurred, or so far out of your control that it's better not to think about it at all. You don't assert yourself anymore, but this doesn't mean you've given up. It means that you're taking care of yourself as best you can, in an impossible situation.

10. You walk on eggshells so he won't explode

You're always working around his potential rage, and when he inevitably does explode, you navigate the storm he's causing. You live in a constant state of stress and anxiety. You're hyper-vigilant around him, and existing in that state of chronic tension and fear takes a toll on your health and well-being.

You can't relax and you have trouble sleeping, even though you're always fatigued. You might get headaches or changes in your appetite. You're in a constant state of fight, flight, or freeze, which has left you feeling totally dysregulated.

11. You constantly question your worth

Constantly questioning your self-worth is a sign you're a silent wife married to a narcissistic man. His toxic behavior has eroded your sense of self, and you begin to believe him when he tells you that you're not worth anything. You've internalized his negativity, and now, you think you'll never be enough.

Dating coaches Orna and Matthew Walters shared the psychological reasons so many incredible women are drawn to narcissistic men. "At the beginning of the relationship when he is love-bombing you, you'll feel overwhelmed by how much attention he is directing your way," they explained.

But at some point, the mask will drop, and he'll reveal who he really is. He'll eventually turn on you, eroding your confidence. According to the Walters, "This is a way of controlling you and keeping you under his sway. He knows he can turn his attention back to you anytime he needs to, and you'll respond accordingly."

Healing from narcissistic abuse isn't a linear or straightforward path, but with the right support in place, you can come back to yourself and live in a way that honors who you are.

