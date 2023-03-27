A healthy marriage is a beautiful thing. It's a partnership between two people who love and support each other, and who are committed to building a life together. But not all marriages are happy.

Some couples struggle with problems that can range from minor disagreements to major infidelity. If you're worried that your marriage is in trouble, there are some signs that you can look for.

Here are some of the signs your marriage is in trouble:

You're not communicating effectively. Communication is key to any healthy relationship. If you're not able to talk to each other about your feelings, your problems, and your goals, your marriage is going to suffer. You're not spending enough time together. It's important to make time for each other, even when you're busy. If you're not making an effort to connect, your marriage will start to feel like a roommate situation. You're not attracted to each other anymore. Physical attraction is an important part of any relationship. If you're not finding each other attractive, it's going to be difficult to maintain a romantic relationship. You're fighting more than usual. If you're finding yourself fighting more often, it's a sign that something is wrong. If you can't resolve your disagreements in a healthy way, your marriage is going to suffer. You're not happy. If you're not happy in your marriage, it's time to take action. Don't ignore the signs. You don't need to stay in a marriage that makes you miserable.

What to do if your marriage is in trouble:

If you're worried that your marriage is in trouble, there are some things you can do:

Talk to your spouse. The first step is to talk to your spouse about your concerns. Be honest about how you're feeling and what you're worried about. Seek professional help. If you're not able to resolve your problems on your own, it's okay to seek professional help. A therapist or counselor can help you communicate better, resolve your conflicts, and build a stronger marriage. Make an effort. It takes two people to make a marriage work. If you're both willing to put in the effort, your marriage can survive and thrive.

Don't give up on your marriage.

If your marriage is in trouble, it's important to remember that you're not alone. Many couples go through tough times, but they come out stronger on the other side.

If you're willing to put in the work, your marriage can be saved.

Executive Editor Arianna Jeret, MA/MSW, is a writer, former family law mediator, and recognized expert on relationships and conflict resolution. Her work has been featured in Cosmopolitan, The Huffington Post, Yahoo, MSN, Bustle, Parents and more.