6 Signs Your Relationship Is On The Road To Ruin — And You're The Reason Why

You may think you'd never cheat, but you might be surprised what's can happen when you're unhappy.
By Susan Heitler — Last updated on Aug 17, 2023
Photo: Marko Cvetkovic | Shutterstock
Staying faithful in your marriage is something that is expected of you, no matter the circumstances. But life happens and people sometimes make mistakes. If having an affair is the last thing you want to do, there are warning signs that indicate you are heading down a slippery slope. If you’re not careful, you might be too late to prevent a disaster.
Here are six signs you might just cheat on your partner:
1. You resume a platonic relationship with an old friend.
Did you get a phone call from an old flame? That’s super risky. As one man explained to me, "When she contacted me via LinkedIn, there was a sense of titillation, and then she continued to reach out to me." If you don't want to catch fire, stay far from the sparks. They are fun and often prove too dangerous to be worthy of the mini delights of minor sexual pleasures.
The two highest risk categories for dangerous connections are old flames and current business associates, especially ones that you spend a lot of time with.
RELATED: The 8 Big Risk Factors That Cause A Partner To Cheat
2. You're in an already-fragile relationship situation.
When a relationship or marriage feels frustrating it can be all the more tempting to slide into connecting with someone who seems kind, easy to talk with or appreciative of you. Have you two communicated effectively through the blockages to smooth sailing with each other? If not, it's time to start. If your skills are insufficient, upgrade them.
3. You hide that you're already taken.
If, in the course of talking with a lovely person of the opposite sex, you find yourself not mentioning of the fact that you have a steady relationship or are married, you are heavily already into the danger zone. Beware especially because as sexual feelings toward a new person grow, your recollections of how and why you chose that person as a mate will fade.
That's because of the nature of old versus new sexual feelings and new potential sexual partners virtually always evoke more intense sexual feelings. That says nothing about how good a match they could be for you; it's just a biochemical thing about how sexuality works. New trumps familiar — but for sex only. Intense sexual appeal only does not make a good match.
RELATED: The 3 Types Of Couples Who Experience Affairs (& The Ones Most Likely To Stay Together)
4. You enjoy (and crave) flirtation.
If you find yourself tempted to become increasingly flirtatious, emotional infidelity is already taking place. If you are fishing for affection and appreciation, beware because you are likely to be the fish that gets hooked. Sexual feelings with a new partner become like an addiction that you are likely to keep wanting more and more. Thinking often about the new romantic other and feeling excited when you do is similarly a dangerous sign.
5. You meet in private places and talk about personal topics.
Are tempted to meet for lunch or dinner? Are you ready to claim that you are at work when you are setting up playtime? If so, you're almost guaranteed to fall eventually, so leave now, or don't say I didn't warn you. Titillating interactions may seem fun and harmless, but they are not. Sliding down the slippery slope from monogamy and off an infidelity cliff ends up being both self-destructive and extremely damaging to loved ones.
6. You add liquor to any red-flag encounters.
This is likely to be the last big mistake before you've fallen from an emotional affair into a full physical connection.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: What Women Should Know About How Men Choose Affair Partners — According To 400 Men
More for You:
Harvard-educated psychologist and marriage counselor Susan Heitler, Ph.D. teaches couples skills for relationship success. Her book "The Power of Two: Secrets to a Strong and Loving Marriage" teaches the how-tos of having healthy partnerships in full detail.