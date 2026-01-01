You Can Tell A Couple Has Given Up On Each Other When They Start Doing These 3 Things

As a licensed psychotherapist, Deb Krevalin used her expertise in a recent video to shed light on the subtle signs that may indicate a breakdown in communication and connection within a romantic partnership. Describing "a day in the life of a couple who have given up on the relationship and each other," Krevalin painted a bleak picture of two people who have become isolated within their own relationship.

Advertisement

It's no mystery that sometimes relationships don't work out. Though they don't always end when they should. Krevalin shared the signs to watch out for in a couple who have given up on each other.

3 signs a couple has given up on each other:

1. No words are exchanged in the morning, and no texts or calls are made during the day

Irene Miller | Shutterstock

Advertisement

The day starts with an absence of the basic pleasantries that often fuel a couple's connection, but it's not just the morning when they isolate from each other. The partners' lack of mutual interest manifests in their daily routine as well. "Neither partner reaches out during the day. No text message, no phone call saying, 'Hey, how's your day going? What do you want to do for dinner?' None of that. Partners are focused solely on themselves and their own needs," Krevalin said.

Waking up and going through the day like this can be a harsh reality. What can a couple who are experiencing this do? According to psychologist Sandra E. Cohen, Ph.D., people often feel isolated in a relationship due to poor communication. But what happens when the lack of communication doesn't stop when they get home at the end of the day?

2. Dinners are eaten alone with no plans to catch up about each other's day

When one comes home at "6:00 with some sushi" and the other an "hour later with a salad," there's no intention of sharing a meal or spending time together. Instead, they eat separately, reflecting a profound disconnect. Their evenings are spent in different rooms, engaging in solitary activities.

Advertisement

"They don't eat together. In fact, they don't show any interest in spending any time together. No bonding, no nothing. They're just merely existing, sharing space, like roommates," Krevalin says. What once might have been a loving relationship has transformed into a situation where two individuals are "just merely existing," their connection lost.

3. The lack of interaction and engagement extends into the bedroom

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Before going off to sleep, there's no conversation, no affectionate gestures, and not even a word of acknowledgment, whether they share a bed or sleep separately.

"The partners may sleep in separate bedrooms, but if they share a bed, there's no chatting. There's no snuggling. There's no real interaction of any kind. The couple is beyond unhappy because there's a loneliness factor that's pervading. They're totally disconnected," Krevalin added.

Krevalin's depiction resonates as a cautionary tale, offering insight into what can happen when couples allow communication to break down and fail to prioritize their relationship.

The depiction is not merely an abstract concept but a reflection of a real crisis that many couples face.

What can be learned from Krevalin's observations? Perhaps a warning that paying attention to the small details, the simple acts of kindness, communication, and interest in one's partner, is crucial in maintaining a healthy relationship. And what should people who feel they are in a lonely relationship do?

Advertisement

Cohen revealed that there are four things partners should consider when feeling lonely in a relationship. She advised to communicate clearly and effectively, be more vulnerable with each other, spend time together, and, if all else doesn't work, "consider the possibility of ending the relationship."

Ethan Cotler is a writer and frequent contributor to YourTango, living in Boston. His writing covers entertainment, news, and human interest stories.