There is nothing more frustrating in this world than decoding if the guy you're dating is really into you. Signs are confusing in the dating world! If only telekinesis and mind reading were taught in school, then decoding would be easy. There would be very little need for women's magazines or long lunches with girlfriends trying to decipher the mystery of the man tapping into his mind. If you are the type of girl who usually mixes signals and ends up confused and left hanging, sit back and learn.

Here are 3 painfully. honest signs he's not that into you:

1. He doesn't ask or share

If a guy is interested in you, he will move heaven and earth to please you and that means getting to know you on a deeper level by asking questions. If a man is interested, he will ask things about you non-stop, sometimes the questions don't even make sense. An interested man will pepper you with the craziest questions as he researches what he needs to do to understand you and meet your needs. On the first date, if he seems disconnected from you and doesn't ask much or doesn't pay attention when you offer information about yourself, he's sadly not into you. Also, if he refuses to open up about himself, even the smallest details about himself, it's time to end your misery and cut your date short.

2. No calls, only lots of excuses

This indicates that he’s not planning on seeing or talking to you anytime soon. If he doesn't call after a day or two from your first date, then it just means that he’s not interested in having another one. If a guy is interested in you, he will give you hints or clues that he might ask you again soon (no matter how shy this guy might be). If he likes you, he will find ways to talk to you and be with you. But, if he makes up excuses as to why he hasn’t called, don’t believe these lame excuses. Just take a hint and leave him alone or you might just end up chasing him away further. Instead, go and find a man who is over the moon when he sees you!

3. He doesn't seem interested... at all

Well, this is quite simple, gut feeling is real. And the best thing to do is listen to your gut feeling. Honestly, listen and do not make excuses for his actions. If during the times you are together, he talks about other girls, looks bored, or fails to make plans or talk about the future, it's time to get out! Signs of an uninterested guy are quite obvious and you don’t need to overthink things or make excuses.

If he is disconnected, unresponsive, and indifferent then there is no need to prolong your agony of not knowing how he really feels and just accept the fact that you guys don’t click together. Dust yourself off and go find a man who deserves your company. A man that has sparkles in his eyes when he sees you!

Samantha Jayne is Australia's leading dating coach and relationship expert who has been featured in Ask Men, The Huffington Post, Forbes, Women's Health, and more.