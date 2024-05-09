Getting through a breakup is never easy, and figuring out how to move on can feel impossible. But if there's one breakup tip you need, clinical psychologist Dr. Aria Campbell Danesh has got you covered.

In a TikTok video, Danesh shares the one piece of breakup advice that has helped many clients heal from their heartbreak.

The #1 Thing To Remember If Someone Seems Unsure About You

"Your worth is not defined by their indecision," says Danesh. "You are going to find someone who doesn't just think they might want you, but who knows it with every fiber of their being. Someone who sees your light and adds to it, not questions it. So hold out for that."

Advertisement

It can feel like a knife to the heart when we constantly have to prove ourselves to someone. Which is why a breakup can free us from this hurt.

We don't have to rely on our partners to make us feel worthy anymore. Now, we can learn to appreciate our value and find someone new who sees it too.

As licensed psychologist Dr. Dale Atkins writes, "What bothers me is that so many of us begin to believe that we are not important enough or interesting enough to keep their attention.”

And It's too easy to blame ourselves for losing our partner's affection. However, if it's a one-sided effort, then perhaps losing their affection isn't such a bad thing.

Advertisement

And someday, you'll find someone who truly values you without you constantly proving your worthiness of attention and affection.

And though this is great advice, what are other ways we can get through a breakup? If you're trying to move on from a breakup, here are a few things to consider.

How To Get Over A Breakup

Breaking up is a form of grief many never get over. However, if you wish to get through this you need to feel your emotions.

According to the University of New Hampshire, "You will likely experience many conflicting emotions; ignoring or suppressing them will only make the grieving process harder and longer.”

Advertisement

Next, wrap yourself in support. When you surround yourself with positive influences it can help you feel less alone, says the University of New Hampshire.

Did you prioritize your romantic relationship over your friendships? The best thing you can do is form new connections. Join clubs at school or sign up for new activities. The important thing is to put yourself out there.

Be sure to nurture yourself as well. Exercise and eat healthy, says the University of New Hampshire. Don't make decisions based on emotions and give yourself time to think things through.

Know that your emotions will come and go like waves. Use calming techniques like meditation or journaling to help center those emotions.

Advertisement

Finally, don't get too hung up on the past. While it's important to feel your emotions, dwelling too much on the negatives can have serious consequences.

By knowing our value and embracing our inner light, we can move on from breakups and build connections with others who add to us and appreciate us.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.