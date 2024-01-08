The One Factor In Every Marriage Where Someone Cheats

One possible factor in marriages plagued by infidelity.
By Loveology University
Last updated on Jan 08, 2024
Photo: Anton Estrada, Science Photo Library | Canva
We used to believe people cheated only because they couldn’t keep it in their pants, were unhappy in their relationships, or just bored with their partners.
Well, that’s just part of the infidelity puzzle. Some doctors are saying another factor could be genetics.
A few research studies, including the much-talked-about 2014 study by Brendan P. Zietsch, a psychologist at the University of Queensland, Australia, showed that people who cheated had a variant of vasopressin, a hormone associated with attachment and bonding.
The research shows this might be one contributing genetic factor to infidelity.
RELATED: The Most Surprising Reason People Cheat, According To Research
Psychotherapy, sex therapy, and even spiritual work (whether it’s medication or faith-based) have long been the path to work on marriages plagued by infidelity.
However, some prominent doctors, such as Bonnie Eaker Weil, Ph.D., psychotherapist and author of Makeup, Don’t Break Up: Finding and Keeping Love, have used supplemental therapy to help their patients remain faithful.
And, it’s working... for them.
It should be noted it is a controversial practice with little to no scientific backing and not meant to be the “cure to infidelity.”
“Your brain chemicals can be changed to help stop an affair or not want an affair,” says Dr. Eaker Weil. “This takes a little bit of the stigma and emotional pain out of an affair. I’m not excusing it, but I tell my patients, ‘Listen it is not entirely in your control.'"
Of course, you can’t blame cheating solely on your genes, which is why a combination of psychotherapy with supplements and lifestyle changes is really what the doctors are ordering here.
It’s not entirely unlike using St. John’s Wart to help with depression, valerian root to help with anxiety and supplements to aid in your workouts.
Photo: Kate Kultsevych via Shutterstock
RELATED: Cheating Is Always A Choice
The first step is to find out if there is a chemical imbalance at play.
”Some M.D.s will do blood, urine, and/or saliva tests for adrenals, dopamine, serotonin, vasopressin, etc., to see if you do have a chemical imbalance and then can advise you on which supplements are needed to help balance any imbalances out,” she says.
The most impressive and fast-acting supplement, according to both, is low-dose lithium orotate, which is more commonly also used to treat a variety of issues, including anxiety and depression.
“It’s all natural and has no side effects. Within days most people notice improved mood, focus, motivation, and lower stress. For maximum benefit, it’s best combined with therapy with vitamins B6, D3, K2, and Omega 3,” says Dr. Gray.
Dr. Eaker Weil says lithium orotate is powerful because it stimulates oxytocin, the cuddle hormone that makes you feel safe and bonded.
Related Stories From YourTango:
“It helps simmer down the vasopressin. I’ve seen it stop the craving for adultery in my practice,” she says.
In couples counseling, she prescribes this supplement to both partners to help them reconnect and reignite their bond. She uses it in conjunction with the prescription oxytocin pill. Other supplements Gray and Eaker Weil have used include L-theanine, derived from tea leaves, and Rhodiola.
“Both help to calm and reduce stress, which balances you, grounds you, gives you clarity, and helps with therapy and stopping the need for cheating. Rhodiola also helps with fatigue. We all know that stress and fatigue are contributing factors to infidelity,” says Eaker Weil.
It should be noted that “there is no scientific evidence to support treating people with medications or supplements to prevent infidelity,” as one expert in the field who wishes to remain anonymous points out.
RELATED: Why Cheating Can Actually *Help* Your Marriage
More for You:
Carrie Borzillo is a music and entertainment journalist. She has also written advice columns for Gene Simmons’ Tongue Magazine, SuicideGirls, and THC Expose Magazine, and has appeared as an expert on national shows such as “Loveline” with Dr. Drew and Playboy Radio.