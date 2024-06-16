Mom Gets An ‘I Hate You’ Text From Her Adult Son For A Sad Reason — But She Doesn’t Regret Her Decision

While she was crushed by her son's text, she stood firm in the choices she made regarding his well-being and safety.

Written on Jun 16, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
upset middle aged woman looking at phone screen sitting on couch at home fizkes | Shutterstock
Advertisement

After making a difficult decision regarding her son, a mom received a heartbreaking text in return and used it as a lesson for other parents who may be going through rough times with their adult children. 

In a TikTok video, a Gen X mom and content creator named Forky under the username @forkysworld explained that her adult son was incredibly unhappy with decisions made on his behalf and ended up lashing out.

Advertisement

She received an 'I hate you text' from her adult son for a sad reason but doesn't regret her decision.

"If you're a mom who's struggling today because their adult child is [mad] at you, boy, do I see you," she insisted. Posting a screenshot of a text that she'd once gotten from her son that read, "I hate you. You're a [bad] Mom," she admitted that it can be incredibly hard to put on a brave face and stand behind a decision when facing backlash and resentment from your child.

@forkysworld #genxmom #genxgrandma #mothersday #parenting #mothersdaygift #parentingadultchildren #griefjourney #normalizegrief #imissyouson ♬ original sound - Forky’s World

RELATED: Mom With Two ‘No Contact’ Adult Sons Explains Why They Both Refuse To Speak To Her

Advertisement

She explained that she'd gotten the text about four days before Mother's Day in 2021. Her son, Preston, was incredibly angry that she wouldn't give him any money for alcohol and sent that text in response. She shared that her son had autism and various medical conditions and lived in a host home by himself but with a caregiver at the age of 24.

Both she and her son's father helped him financially where they could, but at the end of the day, he was refusing to get better on his own. She recalled that he often had self-sabotaging tendencies that ended up impacting his health. Therefore, he took his anger out on his mother which led to him sending such a heartbreaking text. However, the very next day, Preston called to apologize for his behavior.

woman looking at her phone with serious expression Kinga / Shutterstock

Advertisement

"I'm not gonna lie. I was crushed when I got that, but I didn't give him the money," she continued. "So, this is my reminder: Even moms have to make [bad] decisions, and it's hard. So if today is hard for you, I see you."

Despite the circumstances surrounding her son's text message, to this day, she still wears it as a "badge of honor" because her son ended up passing away three weeks after the text was sent. He'd been out for a walk, and he made a bad decision with his roommate, and he ended up crossing the interstate and got struck by a car, his mother revealed.

RELATED: Mom Gives 'Old Mom To New Mom' Advice To Woman Terrified She's Bad At Parenting—'Bad Moms Don't Question If They're Being A Good Mom'

An autopsy revealed that he didn't have any substances in his system.

All that he had in his system were his prescribed medications, which led her to believe that the talk she'd had with him when he called to apologize had helped him realize that he didn't need to depend on substances to feel better. 

Advertisement

"It was a hard talk that I had with him three weeks earlier, but nothing was found in his system, so to me, that's the best Mother's Day gift he could leave me."

It's so easy to be angry and blame all these outstanding factors that contributed to her son's death, especially as a parent. But instead of letting that anger and bitterness take over, she pledged on the upcoming anniversary of his death that she wouldn't let it consume her. Becoming a parent means that sometimes you have to trust your instincts. There's no rule book or manual guide to soothe parents on the decisions that they make regarding their children.

@forkysworld #genxmom #genxgrandma #genxtiktokers #crpsawareness #autismawareness #caregiver #hosthomeprovider #coloradosprings #adultservices #adultswithdisabilities #grief #griefjourney #normalizegrief #lettinggoofanger #healingjourney #keepingyourmemoryalive #missyouson ♬ original sound - Forky’s World

It's a journey that you learn as you go, and some parents end up making choices that maybe aren't universally understood or accepted. They mess up, plain and simple, but in the end, a lot of those choices came from a place of wanting to protect and keep their children safe, as this mother wanted for her son. 

Advertisement

"We still don't know why my son went out that day with his roommate," she said. Three years after his death, she's still battling the question of why her son crossed that interstate, despite having done it countless times before as he'd used it as a shortcut. She's tried reaching out to his roommate, sending message after message, but receiving no reply.

"I'm trying so hard going into this third year of grief to focus on gratitude and being thankful," she added. Grief and dealing with the loss of a child can be such a complex and emotionally draining process. While the pain never fully disappears, it's these moments of positive memories and remembering the people around you who can uplift you in your time of need that can make the time easier. 

Related Stories From YourTango:
Mom Who Kicked Her Kids Out When They Turned 18 Tries To Move In With Them Now That She Has No Money
Woman's Husband Thinks Her Career Is Less Important— 'He Won't Ever Understand Putting Family First'
Husband Demands His Wife Pay The Entire Hospital Bill For The Birth Of Their Child — ‘You’re The One Who Couldn’t Hold Out & Got An Epidural’

It's clear that this mother deeply loved her son, and despite his attitude toward the decisions she made regarding his well-being, he loved her just as much, and in the end, that's all that truly matters.

Advertisement

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available. Reach out 24/7 to SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or text 435748 (HELP4U) to find help near you.

RELATED: A Video Of An Adult Crying About Their Mom Kicking Them Out Is Getting Backlash — But The Reactions Overlook A Harsh Truth

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.