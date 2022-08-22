Man Sells 'Satan's' Engagement Ring On Craigslist — In Reference To His Ex

By Michele Zipp

Once an engagement is broken, there's a lot of disappointment and heartbreak left behind. Many people try to get through these feelings by purging the old to find something new, which, of course, includes the ring.

What should one do with the engagement ring and the wedding band in the case of a breakup? It's definitely not an easy decision.

We know that many celebrities auction off bling once their love turns sour, but in 2013, one guy decided to put his ex's engagement ring up on Craigslist to sell.

The man, who never made it to the altar with his lady love, was now lovingly referring to her as, "Satan herself." So, he did what any man in his right mind would do and decided to sell the ring. On Craigslist. And for way less than what he originally had paid for it.

The ad for the ring is just as awesome and odd as you would expect an ad from a scorned lover to be. This is mostly because he decided to tell Craigslist shoppers that the woman he bought it for is Satan.

The ad read, "For sale, I have a 1.5ct total weight engagement ring set in 14K white gold. The ring is in like new condition, only worn for a short period of time by Satan herself. Comes with the original box. Very pretty ring with a lower setting so the diamonds won't snag on everything.

Diamonds along the sides and in the channel setting show off light from all sides. Originally purchased from Littman's for a sum of money far greater than I am comfortable admitting."

But it doesn't stop there! Even though he is trying to get money for the ring, he gives shoppers a warning to anyone who may buy the ring or wear it in the future that would give any superstitious person pause.

He stated how the 1.5-carat diamond sparkler may be cursed and he goes on to explain why in incredible, but heartbreakingly hilarious detail.

Here is the official warning for all prospective buyers:

"Warning: ring may be cursed as it tends to leave a path of destruction behind it. Possible events associated with this ring include but are not limited to: damage sustained to house, vehicle, heart, downed powerlines, fallen trees, and swarms of locus.

I would highly recommend taking action to counter the whirlwind of bad mojo that surround this piece of jewelry. Should consider having the curse removed by a voodoo priest or something before presenting to loved one. Other than that, a very nice piece of jewelry.

Looking to sell this soon before it brings any more bad luck into my life and I'd rather have cash. If not sold by Christmas, I plan to throw it into the fires of Mordor."

Brilliant! Bravo, my brokenhearted one.

When a relationship ends, and we're picking up the pieces and figuring out just how we'll go on, sometimes we end up losing our sense of humor. This guy clearly did not, which tells me that once he gets this cursed ring out of his possession, the fiery gates will open, freeing him even more of the torment from his lost love.

If you're not superstitious, however, then you may have just found a good deal, because the ring actually doesn't look half bad! After all, the man says that he spent "a sum of money far greater" than he's comfortable to admit on it.

We know he's in the Scranton, Pennsylvania area. So, if you're in the market for an engagement ring that looks like this one, it seems like a bargain. You can pick up a curse removal for a good price from your local Wiccan shop. (Trust me, those spells work. But don't go too crazy there because... trust me, those spells work.)

And hopefully, the ring will be clear from evil and go on to make another couple very, very happy forevermore. Because that was what this ring was intended to do. The ring deserves a happy ending and not a fiery demise in Mordor. Save the ring! Save love!

Good luck, diamond. I hope you shine on. And guy from Scranton, something tells me you are going to forget all about the hurt Satan caused in no time.

And man, this just proves it — you really can find anything on Craigslist!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in December 2013.