There are different types of abuse, and they're not easy to spot.
By Linda K. Laffey
Last updated on Mar 04, 2024
Photo: pixelshot, doidam10 | Canva
Just because you don’t need bandages, an ambulance, or a first aid kit, does not mean you are not a victim of abuse. An abused person is simply a person who is dominated. Not one punch has to be thrown. All that is required is the sense that you are powerless or under someone else’s control. Abuse manifests itself in different ways.
Here are 6 little forms of abuse everyone should recognize before it's too late:
1. Verbal abuse: The power of the tongue
The abuser who uses words breaks his or her victim with a stream of language that tears down, humiliates, and degrades. Everything is a convoluted debate, criticism, or even an out-of-context manipulation of the victim’s own words. The victim's voice is squashed by blame, accusations, and insults. Passive aggressive “jokes” and negative verbal suggestions about the victim’s sanity, usefulness, or intelligence are common control tactics.
RELATED: Why Emotional Abuse Makes You Feel Crazy, Even When You're (Pretty Sure You're) Not
2. Psychological abuse: Power trip
The victim of psychological abuse is mentally under siege. Mind games, threats, and punishment are the abuser's consistent instruments of control. Affection and connection with others are withheld. The abuser is ALWAYS right. The victim is never permitted to trust the relationship; he or she is constantly uncertain and vulnerable. This usually exploits those vulnerabilities to keep the victim isolated, off-balance, and possibly even questioning his or her worth and sanity.
3. Emotional abuse: Power play
Emotional abuse is often hard for the victim to pinpoint. The abuser’s dominance is covertly applied, layer upon layer. Emotional abuse causes the victim’s self-esteem to plummet. It slowly tears down the victim's independence and self-confidence. It's often indirect and passive-aggressive.
The validity of the victim's perceptions, wants, and needs is questioned, belittled, and eroded, one interaction at a time. His or her choices are under constant scrutiny and regulation. The victim lives with the demoralizing idea that he or she can’t do anything right.
RELATED: The Scientific Reason So Many Women Stay In Emotionally Abusive Relationships
4. Economic abuse: Money is power
Often accompanying other types of abuse are economic dominance and financial control. Victims of economic abuse are sometimes not permitted to work — if they do, they aren’t permitted to control their wages and finances. Other times, the abuser refuses to work and uses the victim’s wages as his or her income. Bank accounts, financial information, investments — even shopping or household expenses — are tightly controlled, and the victim is usually kept in the dark regarding any specifics or entitlements. He or she is unable to obtain or use money without the abuser’s permission.
5. Cyber abuse: The power of technology
Through the power of the Internet, an abuser can humiliate, taunt, misrepresent, and manipulate the victim. The abuser may use a controlling mix of suspicion, jealousy, and possessiveness to fuel his or her need to keep tabs on the victim, calling or texting constantly. The proliferation of tech gadgets with tracking features, GPS applications, and cameras can make it very difficult for a victim to escape the abuser’s “big brother” type of control.
RELATED: The Sad Truth About The Effects Of Emotional Abuse On Your Brain
6. Sexual abuse: Stolen power
An abuser may take or demand the surrender of a victim’s consent by assault, manipulation, or removal of reproductive rights. An abuser may try to control the victim by demanding the victim make him or herself available on demand, participate in risky intimate behavior, or forgo birth control. The damage of this abuse, especially during childhood, is devastating, and degrading, and victims often suffer from debilitating shame.
Related Stories From YourTango:
The abuser uses the victim’s own body against him or her, so the harm is uniquely internal and traumatic. Abuse is multifaceted, sometimes both obvious and subtle. Too often, people are reluctant to call their own terrifying, life-shattering, traumatic experiences “real abuse," as the obvious wrongdoing is often accompanied by confused feelings of love, affection, and physical pleasure.
If you think you may be experiencing depression or anxiety as a result of ongoing emotional abuse, you are not alone.
Domestic abuse can happen to anyone and is not a reflection of who you are or anything you've done wrong.
If you feel as though you may be in danger, there is support available 24/7/365 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233. If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474.
RELATED: If He Does These 7 Things, He's Silently Abusing You
More for You:
Linda K. Laffey is a marriage and family therapist and certified EMDR therapist with a passion for helping others.