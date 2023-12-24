5 Legit Reasons You Need To Give Up On A Guy Who's 'Not Sure' About You

Dating is hard, which is why, when you finally find someone you care about and can picture spending the rest of your life with, it's easy to gloss over the things that aren't quite right about the relationship.

True love requires both people in the relationship to commit to making it work.

But if someone is hot and cold, it can be hard to know exactly when to break up.

Breaking up with someone is never simple, but I’m gonna give you today five reasons why you need to break up with your boyfriend and move forward with your life if there is someone right now who is "not sure" about you.

Here are 5 reasons you need to give up on a guy who's 'not sure' about you:

1. You have to do what he’s not strong enough to do

In his weak moments where he’s lonely and needy and wants to be connected to you, he’ll come back to you. You’ll have a great time together, but in his strong moments, he’ll be questioning again whether this is the right relationship, whether you’re the right person.

So you’ll be on a loop with this guy where this pain will come back to revisit you over and over again.

2. There is someone out there waiting for you who will be sure of you

They won’t think you’re seventy percent of what they want. They’ll be absolutely certain of you. You are depriving yourself of that person by hanging around with someone who’s not sure about you, and by the way, you’re also depriving that person of you.

3. Life is short enough with the right person

When you find that person that you’re sure of and who’s sure of you, you’re already gonna feel like there isn’t enough time in the world to love each other. So why would you spend a portion of that finite, precious time with someone who’s not even sure about you?

4. Even when he’s with you, you’re not getting his best

How do I know that? Because when a man isn’t all in and he hasn’t really decided that this is the person, he’s always holding back. He’s not giving as much of his emotional energy, as much of his time, he’s not going out of his way to do the gestures that he would do…

So you’re getting scraps of him, even when you feel like it’s good. It’s an insult to your time. It’s an insult to how much you care about this person. That you’re going to a show every night, and the cast isn’t even showing up.

5. Relationships are hard enough even when it’s the right person

When two people find each other, and they’re certain of each other, there’s still gonna be issues, and we’re still gonna strive every day to do better, to grow, to give more. But in a relationship, we should be giving more to try to be our best, not to try to be enough.

We should be enough just by being us, and everything else is an effort to be our best for our partner. Don’t strive to be enough. Find someone you are enough for, and then strive to be your best for that person.

Look, guys will say they’re uncertain for a lot of reasons, and they may be true, they may be completely, logically correct.

Maybe he is working three jobs. Maybe it is a tough time in his life. Maybe something is going on for him internally that he can’t deal with right now

But I don’t care about his reasons right now, I care about your reality. The one where you are giving your time, giving your energy, giving your emotion to someone who is not sure about you.

Life is too short to spend it with someone who is not sure about you.

Set the bar higher than that.

Matthew Hussey is the leading dating expert and confidence coach for women. He has helped millions of women get the love life of their dreams through his New York Times bestselling book, sold-out live seminars, and powerful training videos.

This article was originally published at Good Men Project. Reprinted with permission from the author.