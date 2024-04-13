Woman's Husband Hacks Into Her LinkedIn Profile & Publicly Shames Her For Cheating On Him

When someone gets cheated on, oftentimes their first instinct is to exact revenge — and the husband of one woman on LinkedIn is certainly one of them.

After he discovered her affair with a co-worker, he went scorched Earth on a level most of us wouldn't dare to.

Her husband hacked her LinkedIn Profile to publicly shame her for cheating.

Well, that's certainly one way to deal with infidelity… We're used to seeing women getting revenge for cheating in movies and TV shows, but rarely do we see these tropes play out in the other direction.

The man's revenge is brutal right from the very start of the post. He even went so far as to change his wife Kelly's job title to a profane name involving a certain intimate act. From there, it only gets worse.

"Morning all, my account has not been hacked," the viral post began. It then described how Kelly's husband found intimate photos of her and her paramour, a man named Gareth.

Kelly's husband revealed details of her affair and the fallout it brought to their family.

The viral post was actually the second in a series. The first was arguably even more shocking, as it started out like any other normal LinkedIn post.

“Had a wonderful night at the Women’s Power Awards in Manchester last night," the first post began. "But unfortunately, my husband found the picture of me." It went on to describe, in vivid detail, the very intimate goings-on depicted in the photo and named exactly who Kelly's affair was with.

“So, as you can imagine, it’s been a hectic day moving out of the family home and trying to talk to our children about why I’d thrown the family away for some extra-marital [intimacy] in a few hotels around Leeds, the back of a car and even an alleyway.”

Naturally, those who spied the posts online were shocked — and cracked tons of jokes. "​​This is the first interesting thing to ever be posted on LinkedIn," one Redditor commented, while others theorized that this drama might be why LinkedIn recently announced it will soon be adding a TikTok-style video feature to its site.

I am audibly laughing. Imagine the product team together being like LISTEN KELLY NEEDS A 10 PART SERIES ON WHAT HAPPENED — Alex Friedman (@heyalexfriedman) March 28, 2024

Public shaming may be satisfying, but psychologists say it doesn't actually accomplish anything.

Whether it's a parent telling a child, "You should be ashamed of yourself," or something like… well, a husband changing his wife's LinkedIn job title to, ahem, you-know-what, psychologists say that shaming doesn't work if positive change is the goal.

Rather, shaming inspires people to hide their actions or emotions, not change them — and certainly not own up to them. Psychologist Dr. Krystine Batcho uses the example of insular religious communities like the Amish. The use of shunning and shaming keeps people within the order out of fear, not sincerity.

Shaming can also cause severe harm. Brock Hansen, therapist and author of "Shame and Anger: The Criticism Connection," told us that most people's reaction to being shamed is to get out of a "shamed state" as soon as possible, which can even escalate to suicidality.

Of course, Kelly's husband is likely uninterested in "positive change." It seems pretty clear he feels infidelity is a red line that can't be uncrossed, so leaving the relationship open to repair and reconciliation is probably not on the table.

And honestly, who can blame him? The fact there are kids involved makes it pretty hard to square Kelly's husband's actions, however. Kids need someone to act as an anchor of stability, especially when their family is breaking up.

That said, psychologists also say that public shaming can sometimes be a deterrent to behavior, even if it does not typically inspire positive change. So, in that regard, Kelly's husband has taught us all a lesson we're unlikely to forget: If you're going to cheat, be darn good and sure you don't get caught — or at least delete your LinkedIn profile first!

