Half Of Men Say They'd Break Up With A Woman For This Reason

Are a few extra pounds enough to break up a relationship? Would you be disgusted with ending up with someone who loves bacon more than they love having an hourglass figure?

Most men say yes, according to the 2011 Great Male Survey from AskMen.

They partnered with Cosmopolitan to conduct a survey of nearly 80,000 people and discover just how different men and women are when it comes to dating and sex, lifestyle, and more.

And, as we all know, they were very different.

Apparently, men are quite unforgiving about relationship weight gain, while women seem to be more chill about their partner gaining weight.

Nearly half of the guys surveyed (48 percent) would say "sayonara" to a girl who's gained weight while only 20 percent of ladies would dump a boyfriend if he did. Statistics like that make you wonder where all the good men have gone to.

How much weight gain sends them packing? The survey doesn't say, but we're hoping slight fluctuations aren't enough to cause a breakup.

It's one thing to go on a Tinder date with a girl and she wasn't truthful about what she looked like on her profile; it's something entirely else to be dating a girl for years and not being able to love her anymore simply because she gained weight.

And people gain weight for lots of reasons, including grief and eating disorders. Are the men keeping any of these things in mind? Love means accepting all of someone, not just until they stop being as skinny as you want.

It's an unfortunate double standard that we have to bust our butts at the gym, sweat like it's no one's business, and eat the tiniest portions of meals ever while men can pound all the beers and scarf all the nachos and fries they want without a worry.. and to make it even worse every man I know can eat like that every day for weeks and not look any different.

Do men expect a woman to stay the same weight her entire life? Will they only marry women who are 120 pounds and under? It makes you wonder if the men in the survey even have a girlfriend.

Is the inevitable pregnancy-related weight gain included in these responses? We sure hope not, as 70 percent of the women surveyed said they would like to have children someday. Do men just think after giving birth women just magically deflate to their pre-baby body, with abs?

Kait Smith is an editor, writer, social media manager, and blogger who writes about the rules of love and relationships.