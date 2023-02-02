How long does it take to get over an ex?

Answers vary, of course, depending on lots of different factors, and some people even admit they aren't sure whether they'd ever get over an ex. While we may not be there now, most of us can remember a time when we wondered the very same thing. And many of us can recall the glorious moment when we realized that our ex wasn't anything special and is actually just some guy.

Fortunately, time really does heal most wounds and eventually, the fog lifts and the day comes when you realize, suddenly, you're gloriously, blessedly, wonderfully, finally over him.

That day doesn't come without warning, of course. There are always signs you're moving on.

Here are 15 glorious signs you've finally moved on from an ex:

1. You're not worried about his horoscope

You haven't read his horoscope in over a month.

2. You don't stalk him

You take the most direct route to work instead of driving the long way to check for unfamiliar cars in his driveway.

3. You've forgotten important dates

It was his mother's birthday last week and you didn't remember until this morning.

4. You start deleting photos of him

Your best friend suggests you delete the photo you've saved of him in your camera and you don't even flinch.

5. You don't see him everywhere

It's been three weeks since you "could have sworn" you saw him on the street.

6. You're open to new people

You meet someone new at a party and when he asks if you have a boyfriend, you say "no" instead of "I did, but we broke up."

7. You don't check your phone for his notifications

You've stopped wondering if he'll call.

8. You don't dress based on what he will think

You no longer think of that pretty green dress in your closet as "his favorite dress."

9. You're okay with the fact that he doesn't text you

You don't hear from him on your birthday and you're fine with it.

10. You don't follow up on social media

You've stopped secretly following him on Twitter.

11. You stop mentioning him in conversation

You go on a date and don't feel the urge to mention your ex once.

12. You think about dating again

You no longer compare new guys against the pros and cons of your ex.

13. You throw away his clothes

You find an old T-shirt of his hiding in a drawer and you throw it out. [Or use it as a cleaning rag. More earth-friendly than paper towels!]

14. You don't feel sorry for yourself

You spend a Saturday night at home with Thai take-out and a chick flick and don't feel the least bit sorry for yourself.

15. You know you're over him

You don't need a list to tell you you're over the loser already!

The Frisky is dedicated to sharing relationship tips, celebrity gossip, and sexy fun.