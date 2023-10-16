By Kori Ellis

Do you suspect your significant other is having an affair? Don't start making wild accusations just yet.

Even though you might have a gut feeling, these can be wrong. And you don't want to ruin your perfectly good marriage because you were feeling insecure one day. There are things to look for that indicate your other half isn't being faithful, here are five of them, and what it means.

If he does these 5 suspicious things, he may be a cheater:

1. Spending more money

Is your husband spending more money than usual, and you don't know where it's going? If he's taking a significant amount of cash out of your account, it could be a gambling problem — or payment for hotel rooms and gifts for his mistress.

2. Change in behavior

If your husband starts acting differently toward you — for instance, a lack of phone calls and no interest in talking (or having sex) — this could indicate an affair. Positive changes can be a reason to be suspicious, too. He might buy you flowers without reason because he's feeling guilty. Try to question him about this sudden display of affection and see if he starts to sweat under all that heat.

3. Working late

Too many late nights at work or business vacations without you are classic signs that a man may be having an affair. Next time he calls and says that he has to work late, offer to bring dinner by his office and see how he reacts. Try to ask him about any female coworkers he has and see if suddenly can't make eye contact with you.

4. Changes in appearance

If your favorite couch potato has taken a new interest in fashion, grooming, and working out, he may be trying to impress another woman. Of course, he might just be changing his lazy ways.

5. You have a gut feeling

The most accurate sign that your spouse is cheating is typically your gut instinct. If something just doesn't feel quite right, you may have good reason to believe your husband is being unfaithful. If you generally are not a jealous person, your gut feeling could be right.

Now what?

No matter how many signs of an affair you find, you must confront your partner about your feelings and suspicions. Cheaters usually don't confess right away. You may be able to figure out what's going on by his reaction, though. Once you find out for sure that he's cheating, it's up to you whether you want to fight to keep him or walk away. Try to have concrete proof, like text messages or photos because it will make it harder for them to deny it.

Kori Ellis is a freelance editor and writer. She has been published in dozens of magazines, newspapers, and websites worldwide.

This article was originally published at SheKnows. Reprinted with permission from the author.