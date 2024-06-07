Divorce Coach Reveals How To Know For Absolute Sure It's Time To Separate

Alright, ladies, we can admit that most of us have dreamed of getting married and living happily ever since we were kids. But it's almost as if reality took center stage once our dream wedding ended. Being married isn't as easy as people often make it seem. It doesn't matter how long you've been together; there will always be a time when you guys don't see eye to eye and end up getting into an argument because of it. It isn't as pretty as expected, and some days will be harder than others.

Advertisement

So what happens when you find yourself fantasizing about getting a divorce instead of sticking it out? Divorce coaching duo, Kimberly Mishkin and Liza Caldwell talk about the different steps to take before you decide to get a divorce. Their advice is brilliant, and we couldn't agree more. Getting a divorce is a big (not to mention life-changing) decision. That's why it's so important to think things through, and perhaps seek couples counseling.

How to know when it's finally time to consider divorce:

1. Make a list of the pros and cons of your relationship

It's hard to see through the pain, sometimes, when you're in a rough patch in your marriage. But writing a list can help you remember what you like and love about your spouse. Having a visual of all the reasons to leave or stay in your marriage can help you make a decision much faster.

Advertisement

2. Get objective advice

Don't go to your friend who already hates your spouse, and don't go to your mom who thinks divorce is the end of the world. You might want to hire a divorce coach or seek out a therapist or other support person if you worry your friends and family can't be objective. They care about you, but they also only know what you tell them, which is most likely about all the fights and arguments you and your spouse have been in.

Advertisement

Sometimes, talking to your husband about everything that has been bothering you can put you both on the same page. Even if sitting down and getting to the bottom of what's hurting is something you don't want to do, and it doesn't change your mind, it doesn't mean that you're a bad person. You tried your best to make your marriage work, no one can fault you for wanting to leave. At the end of the day, you have to think about your happiness, especially if you have kids involved. They deserve to have two happy parents, even if they're not together.

Liza Caldwell runs SAS for Women, a boutique firm that specializes in helping women free themselves from dysfunctional and unhappy relationships.