8 Brutally Honest Signs You Need To Dump Him Now

Sometimes we get so used to being in a relationship with someone—even a bad relationship— that we forget what it felt like when things were good. It's almost as if we're so blinded by love that even though there are lots of problems, we still avoid them. And when we do see them, we sometimes don’t do anything. If we're honest with ourselves, there are many signs that a breakup could be imminent. While cheating is a huge reason to end a relationship, it isn't the only one. So just what are the signs?

Here are 8 brutally honest signs you need to dump him:

1. He takes you for granted

You’re with the wrong person when they don’t give as much as you’re giving in the relationship. It can be something as small as them showing up late all of the time to meet you. You want to feel like you’re respected and appreciated.

2. When it comes to intimacy, you feel absolutely nothing

Feeling so far removed from your love life is a MAJOR red flag. Instead of feeling loved, it just feels like routine. Being physical without intimacy or an emotional connection is just a recipe for disaster.

3. You never communicate with each other

When the communication between two people is over, the relationship is as well.

4. Your self-esteem is at an all-time low

There is no question that if you keep giving in to stay together even though your partner treats you badly, you will end up losing a lot more than your self-esteem.

5. You feel smothered

When your partner gets the feeling that you're trying to leave, he will try to pull you closer by convincing you that there's nothing wrong with your relationship. Eventually, you will start to feel smothered.

6. You are growing apart

Sometimes, as more time passes, the things that you once had in common may disappear.

7. You both forget important dates

This one is a major. If you constantly forget important dates in your relationship (like anniversaries or birthdays), it's most likely a sign that you're not invested. Honestly, it’s just a matter of time before it's over.

8. You stop talking about the future

When you stop discussing plans as a couple and only talk about the past, it’s a sign that things will not progress any further in a positive way. At the end of the day, when it comes to relationships, a communication breakdown will almost always result in danger. Being able to trust your partner to not only be there for you when you need him but to also have your back should be at the core of every relationship.

Lois Tarter is a divorce party planner and divorce blogger. She is the author of The Divorce Ritual and has been featured in The Huffington Post, SheKnows, and MORE Magazine.