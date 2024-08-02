Bride Reads Cheating Fiancé's Texts To Wedding Guests Instead Of Vows

An Australian bride is being hailed a hero on her wedding day after an anonymous text message was sent the night before her wedding revealing her fiancé was cheating on her.

Unsure what to do next, the bride decided she wasn't going to let her dress or venue go to waste and chose to seize the opportunity to expose her husband-to-be.

The bride read out her cheating groom's texts at the altar.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Australian website Whimn that she had been so excited to marry her fiance, "Alex."

"Alex and I had been together for six years. I felt he was The One instantly. Our families became friends; our lives were entwined, and I believed we'd live happily ever after," she wrote in her essay.

While enjoying her final night as an unmarried woman with some girlfriends, her phone buzzed and she picked it up. A number she didn't recognize sent her a series of screenshots of text messages accompanied by the words, "I wouldn't marry him. Will you?"

This caused worry for the soon-to-be newlywed; when she looked at the messages, she was shocked. Alex had been messaging another woman for months and was speaking to her days before the wedding behind his bride's back. The messages were explicit. He sent photographs to his dark-haired mistress, even sending a text saying, "I wish my GF had half the skills you do."

Nicoleta Ionescu / Shutterstock

"Every word was like a dagger in my heart, and my wedding was only hours away. How could I cancel when everyone had already traveled to be there, and everything was paid for," the bride wrote.

She burst into tears. Her girlfriends were threatening violence against Alex and told her to call him, but she refused to take their advice. During the night, she couldn't sleep, and when dawn came, she awoke her girls and made her decision.

"I was going to go ahead with the wedding as expected and 'out' him in front of our friends and family," she said to her friends.

ProWeddingStudio / Shutterstock

When the day came, the bride walked down the aisle as friends and family members looked on. Alex saw her face but saw she was not ecstatic on the big day, but he had no idea what was going to happen.

Arriving at the front of the room, she turned around and said, "It seems Alex is not who I thought he was."

Shock rippled through the crowd as she pulled out her phone and read every single message Alex sent to the girl.

"I let my weeping eyes rise and meet his, and he had not one thing to say," and she watched Alex stalk out of the church with his best man trailing behind him.

Instead of letting the reception go to waste, the bride and all her family and friends decided to celebrate "honesty, finding true love and following your heart even when it hurts."

While it was not the big day she was hoping for, the party afterward, she said, was one heck of a party.

Many experts agree it's far better to end an engagement, no matter how late in the game, than it is to suffer through a terrible marriage and likely divorce because you didn't want to ruin "the big day."

Ending things at the alter was surely extremely painful, but certainly not as painful as things would have been if she hadn't.

Kurtis Condra covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics for YourTango. He is also a poet based in San Francisco, California. You can keep up with his poetic journey on Instagram.