Redditors Agree These 4 Little Habits Massively Improved Their Mental Health

Reddit is the best place to get unsolicited advice from strangers.

A Redditor asked everyone what helped them improve their mental health, and this subreddit had a whopping 936 comments.

I read all those comments — and curated them for you.

Here are four everyday habits that massively improved a person's mental health, according to Redditors:

1. Resisting the urge to engage with online trolls

Redditors agree that internet trolls put the pro in provoking. They argue about the most ridiculous things.

Their opinions will make you want to put your head through a wall, their nonsensical rantings are lethal for your brain cells.

But you still can’t control the urge to call them out. You wish to educate them by correcting their misinformation.

You go to the front lines to cure the epidemic of stupidity with knowledge and common sense. But you return home with an epic failure and battle scars on your mental health.

You forget the basic truth that people don’t go on the internet to change their minds, they come here to satisfy their confirmation bias.

You can’t change their mind, no matter how hard you try. You hurt your mental health every time you get into an argument with a troll.

You can only call them out but it’s up to them if they want to engage in a productive conversation.

Ironically I see it most on Reddit, as it’s full of trolls. But sane Redditors stay out of the way of fools who have unlimited time to argue.

Here’s what you can do:

Never let a troll bully you.

Address the issue in public rather than talking to them directly.

Let everyone know what’s going on, and try not to publicize their name.

Trolls are attention seekers, so deal with the root cause rather than an individual.

2. Guard your peace

Redditors are adamant about cutting off toxic friends and family members from their life, so much so that they have made a subreddit about it.

AITA (Am I The A**hole), is a subreddit where people discuss real-life problems about their toxic relationships, to get advice from strangers.

It is my guilty pleasure. I go on Reddit and read about other people’s dysfunctional relationships to feel seen.

Cutting out toxic friends is easy, but it’s extremely difficult to do the same with a family member.

You want to let them go, but the blood relation stops you, you feel like it’s your responsibility to gatekeep their toxicity.

If someone makes you feel triggered and depressed all the time, then it’s time to let them go.

Reduce your interactions with them to protect your mental health, if you can’t cut them off.

Here’s what you can do:

First, you need to acknowledge the abusive relationship.

Stop defending their shitty behavior with baseless excuses.

Limit your contact with them, by stopping one-on-one meetings.

Set rigid boundaries for better communication.

3. Curate your social media feed

Social media is a big part of our life, and we can’t ignore it. You can delete it but that’s not a feasible solution as it offers a lot of opportunities for growth.

It’s a necessary evil. You’ll have to pick the platforms that offer you the most opportunities.

Delete the time-sucker apps and audit the productive apps thoroughly. Your feed must be free of toxic people, things, and events.

Make sure that everything you see is positive and helpful. Redditors start this process at home by clearing out the junk subreddits they follow.

So, this weekend clear out your social media for optimal mental health.

Here’s what you can do:

Stop doom scrolling, by editing negative content.

Follow the things and people you love.

Edit out the negativity by unfollowing political outlets.

Choose one platform for news.

And keep every other platform for entertainment and positivity.

4. Practice the OG mood booster

Movement is therapy. A consistent exercise routine can improve your mental health in weeks.

It’s a tried and tested formula, you can improve many mental health issues with a simple workout.

Make it a habit to go for a walk every time you feel overwhelmed and anxious. You‘ll feel better in minutes. It’s the fastest way to improve your mental health.

Redditors believe that you need to exercise for strength and performance over aesthetics.

It all boils down to "why" you want to exercise, you need a solid reason to retain this habit.

Getting in shape will help you start but it’s not enough to keep you going. You need to find a meaningful reason to continue the journey.

Choose a genuine reason that keeps you at it even in tough times, superficial reasons will never lead to a consistent routine.

Here’s what you can do:

Start with a 10-minute micro workout.

Pick a workout or sport that you like.

Exercise daily at the same time.

Make sure you have a deeply meaningful reason to exercise.

Redditors are the most fun people on the internet. Their comments and rants make me laugh out loud.

They are the least toxic people online and some are so cool that you’ll wish they were your friends.

So, follow their advice if you want to improve your mental health swiftly.

These four things will jump-start your mental health journey today.

Don’t argue with an idiot on the internet.

Tailor your social feed for less negativity.

Make an exercise routine that you can actually follow.

Keep your distance from toxic friends and family.

