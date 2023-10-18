People With This Personality Trait Are More Likely To Drink Alcohol Before Bed, According To Research

Do you like to enjoy a nice glass of wine at night? Is getting a good night's sleep always at the top of your to-do list? Do you usually like to have said glass of wine right before hitting the pillow for the evening? If you just answered yes to all of the above, then you're most likely an extrovert.

A 2022 study has found that extroverted people are much more likely to drink alcohol right before bed. The study sought to find out if our personalities could be linked to our bedtime routines. Turns out, that they really are.

For the survey conducted by Mattress Advisor, over 1,000 participants involved took a Myers-Briggs Type Indicator test and asked about their usual habits at bedtime. The study found that there are indeed some specific traits that relate to the things we do to try to sleep at night — and the most common routine? Drinking alcohol!

The study discovered that extroverts have the upper hand when it comes to their nightly wine game. Those with extroverted personalities consume some kind of alcohol right before bed six percent more often than people with introverted personalities.

The study also found that people with the perceiving personality trait, which means those who are adaptable and are accommodating towards new information or changes in their lives, prefer a nice cold bottle of beer before settling in for the night instead of wine. These people will drink beer 11.6 percent more often and will drink hard liquor five percent more often than any other personality type.

When it comes to bedtime habits, the biggest difference between introverts and extroverts is about engaging in more physical activities at night. Extroverts are more likely to exercise or be intimate before bed than their more reserved peers are. In fact, those with outgoing personalities are just over nine percent more likely to exercise before going to bed and 11.6 percent more likely to be intimate before getting some shut-eye.

So does that mean that those of us who enjoy more sedate activities before bed, like watching TV or reading, are not getting in as many winks as our more adventurous counterparts? Not really. Getting a healthy night's sleep is more about what works for us and helps us unwind rather than feeling like we should run and buy a bottle of wine after work tonight.

So if you prefer to take a more chilled-out approach to bedtime, go right ahead! In fact, many relaxed activities can be just as beneficial to sleeping well as vigorous ones. Meditating and taking baths are just a few of the best ways that help people de-stress before bed.

And alcoholic drinks aren't the only beverages that can get you snoozing faster. Tea, especially herbal tea, is one of the greatest ways to help you fall asleep. This wonder drink has actually been linked to having better sleep, in addition to all the other ways it's good for you.

Regardless of whether you prefer to reach for a glass of red before bed or a nice soothing cup of tea, the most important thing is getting a good night's sleep. Sleep improves our health and our lives. And if we're being honest, we all enjoy a little beauty sleep.

Sloane Solomon is a professional writer, editor, and former contributor to YourTango. She has had her work published on Yahoo, MSN, and other outlets.