I'm A Nurse Of 30 Years — I Would Never Ignore These 7 Early Signs Of Toxic Stress

People think of stress as being burnt out, crying a lot, feeling overwhelmed, and unable to cope. While these are signs of stress, they are often preceded by some earlier warning signs that people do not necessarily attribute to stress.

There are a variety of warning signs, and not all are physical. Worrying a lot, feeling guilty, having difficulty readjusting to work or home life, and having problems with concentration and memory are just some, according to SAMHSA.

Ponder the statements below, and ask yourself, are these showing up in my life? How am I feeling mentally, emotionally, and physically? Do I feel vibrant and full of energy or do I feel like I have to struggle to get through my day?

Here are 7 early signs of toxic stress to never ignore:

1. Inability to get a good night's sleep

Many of my clients report that they cannot sleep well because they are thinking and rethinking about their day as they are trying to get to sleep.

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Sometimes they wake up in the middle of the night and find it difficult to get back to sleep as they cannot seem to shut off their mind.

2. Aches and pains

Dr. Kerry Ressler, professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, says that research shows that even one stressful thought can lead to changes in the DNA of our cells.

The aches and pains we experience are like the body is crying out for some relief from the stress that it is facing and it needs to get loud for us to start paying attention to it.

3. Low energy

Not only does stress affect the DNA of our cells, but it also affects the energy generation of our cells. It is a major energy leak.

When you are stressed, you release stress hormones in your system that play havoc on your energy and your feeling of well-being.

4. Scattered thinking

Have you ever walked into your office and thought "I need to do this today" and 2 minutes later you find yourself on the internet surfing something different?

You find yourself starting one project, and then moving onto something else without completing the first. Not only is this behavior stressful as you do not get your work done, but it is often an unrecognized sign that stress is starting to accumulate.

5. Foggy thinking

Have you ever found yourself trying to get a project done but you cannot seem to find the words to write the report or complete the task? You look at the work in front of you and do not know where to begin.

Once again, with adrenaline and cortisol running through your system at unhealthy amounts we get what is called "cortisol inhibition" which means we are not even accessing the brain's cerebral cortex which is responsible for decision-making, problem-solving, and creativity.

6. Loss of your sense of humor

Remember when you could laugh at your mistakes when you did not take everything in your life so seriously, and when you could smile spontaneously at a good memory?

When we have stress starting to accumulate in our bodies, our perspective narrows and we start to take everything way too seriously.

7. Increased negativity

Can you see the good in others, in your children, in your partner, and your colleagues? If you are finding yourself more critical and inclined to gossip or look for what is not working in a situation, this is another unrecognized sign of stress.

Many of these signs are often minimized or ignored. What usually happens when people notice they are acting this way is they get into the negative self-talk of the shoulda, woulda, coulda that I spoke about "How connected are you with you."

One of the best ways to de-stress "at the moment" is to stop what you are doing. Breathe. Listen to a 1-minute breathing tool to help you decrease your stress at the moment.

This focuses your attention on the body and helps you to calm down.

Gerrianne Clare is a family guidance expert. She has over 30 years of experience as a nurse, life coach, and stress management expert.