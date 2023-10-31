The 1-Minute Technique That Cures Overwhelming Emotions Instantly

Some people are great at identifying their emotions and soothing themselves. This is the result of a childhood where the parents encouraged the expression of emotions.

Some of us didn't have this luxury. We were taught to repress our emotions because some people out there had it much worse than us.

But what do you do if you didn’t learn how to soothe your overwhelming feelings?

Perhaps, like me, you resort to yelling or numbing yourself with comfort foods that leave you feeling guilty and ashamed. You don't know how to face your emotions, so instead, you turn to things to numb them instead. That could be eating out for dinner every day of the week, or that relationship that you can't leave because at least you're not alone.

Our body stores emotions. All that anger and resentment has to go somewhere.

In my case, my throat clenches. I feel like I have an open wound above my navel. I want to numb myself with chocolate.

If you don’t release your feelings, they linger in your body and eventually manifest as disease. That’s why it’s vital to get it out of your system. You need to feel your feelings, even if you think you look ridiculous or that it isn't going to help at all.

The short and simple Kundalini meditation technique soothes overwhelming emotions immediately.

I learned this technique at an Osho ashram in Kathmandu. They call it kundalini mediation.

I call it shaking, as that's what you literally have to do.

Animals in the wild do this after escaping an attack by a lion, for instance. They shake violently and then move on.

It’s super effective to release any leftover tension from the day or if you’ve been triggered by someone or something.

Here’s how it’s done:

Set aside one minute (time it if you want to).

Stand up, relax your shoulders, and close your eyes.

Ready?

Shake your body. Don’t inhibit yourself. Let yourself go. Really shake it.

Keep shaking. Don’t stop.

Shake some more.

It may feel weird at first, but don’t stop.

Okay, 10 seconds to go.

10 … 9 … 8 … 7 … 6 … 5 … 4 … 3 … 2 ... 1 ...

Stop.

Close your eyes and observe the sensations.

I usually feel a tingling sensation all around my body. It’s as if the tension drops to the floor. I feel energized and ready to go on.

How do you feel?

Use this technique the next time you're alone and frustrated and just want to let out some steam.

June Kirri is a freelance journalist and personal essay writer who writes about culture, parenting, and mental health.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.