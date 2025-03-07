9 Everyday Things That Weaken Your Brain, According To A Neurologist

Sometimes it's the littlest things that have the biggest impact, and according to one brain doctor online, that includes your brain health.

Dr. Baibing Chen is a Mayo Clinic-trained neurologist. On TikTok, he is known as @doctor.bing. In a recent series of videos, he called out nine small things many of us do that weaken our brains and increase our risk of conditions like dementia and stroke. Thankfully, they're all small changes most of us can make by tomorrow to put our noggins on a better path forward.

Here are 9 everyday things that weaken your brain health, according to a Neurologist:

1. Relying on GPS.

"I don't like to rely on GPS for everything," Chen said. "GPS makes our lives too convenient these days, but relying too much on GPS can actually weaken your brain’s spatial memory."

He then cited studies on taxi drivers who have to memorize entire cities, which have shown that all that memorization tends to give taxi drivers larger hippocampuses and lower likelihood of dementia.

"Those who rely on GPS too much miss out on exercising this part of the brain," Chen said, "so I try to navigate on my own when I can or at least visualize my routes before turning on the GPS."

2. Energy drinks.

Those energy drinks you love have a lot more in them than just caffeine — they're also loaded with taurine and artificial stimulants, as well as tons of sugar. What does all that stuff do? Nothing good, according to Chen. "Chronic consumption of these is associated with increased blood pressure, risk of arrhythmias, heart attacks," all of which is bad for your brain too.

3. Sleeping with the lights on — including the TV.

As innumerable studies have shown, light at night, even just street lights through a window, can disrupt the brain's circadian rhythms and sleep cycle. The blue-spectrum light of a TV or phone is the worst of all, because sunlight is in the blue spectrum, so it makes your system think it's daytime.

This "reduces melatonin production," Chen said, "which doesn't just affect sleep, it's also linked to memory issues, weight gain and even an increased risk of heart disease." He recommends blackout curtains and motion-sensing lights for when you have to get up at night.

4. Breathing through your mouth.

It's not only bad for your teeth and lungs, but it turns out mouth-breathing can also disrupt the rhythms of your brain and the way blood flows to it, Chen explained. These can impair memory and cognitive functions, as well as worsening sleep apnea and increasing risk of heart attack and stroke.

5. Ignoring the side effects of supplements.

"You need to know what you're taking and how much, and more is not always better," Chen said. "I've seen people not being able to walk from taking too much vitamin B6, or increase pressure in the brain from taking too much vitamin A, and these are just some of the examples." Yikes! Be careful out there, vitaminheads.

6. Not paying attention to your bowel function.

Okay, ew, but Chen said this is vitally important, because "your gut and brain are very closely connected through the gut-brain axis." And deviations from a normal, uh, bowel evacuation schedule, if you will, is associated with higher risk of cognitive decline.

What's not normal? If you're going less than every three days, or more than twice a day, Chen said it's time to start getting more fiber, probiotics, and water to keep things moving down there.

7. Skipping flossing.

"Flossing isn't just good for your teeth, it may also lower your risk of stroke and irregular heart rhythms," Chen said, citing a study presented at the International Stroke Conference which showed that flossing at least once a week showed lower risk of these conditions. "Researchers believe that reducing oral bacteria and gum inflammation may play a role in protecting brain and heart health," Chen explained, so go clean your gums.

8. Overconsuming red meat.

"Moderation is key," Chen said, "and eating too much red meat, especially processed types like bacon and sausage, has been linked to a higher risk of dementia." A recently published study found that daily red meat consumption had 13% higher risk of dementia, while those who replaced red meat with fish, nuts or legumes lowered their risk by up to 19%.

9. Skipping strength training.

Those gym bros may be annoying, but they're probably going to live longer — not only is it good for the heart, but it's "just as important for your brain," Chen said, because it "increases levels of brain derived neurotrophic factor," a protein that is protective of neurons and helps improve memory. No need to become a bodybuilder either — even body weight exercises a few times a week will do the trick over the long-term.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.