The Enneagram Personality Type Most Likely To Suffer From Severe Depression

Personality as a pre-indicator of depression.
If you're suffering from severe depression symptoms, it may have something to do with your Enneagram personality type.
The Enneagram test is a personality typing system composed of 9 unique personality types.
When it comes to the topic of depression, Enneagram personality types are not often the first thing you think about.
Your Enneagram personality type says a lot about how susceptible you are to symptoms of depression and how you usually cope with them.
If you've figured out which Enneagram personality type you are, here is a little breakdown of what to expect from your type.
Here's the enneagram personality type that is most likely to suffer from severe depression:
1. The Perfectionist
This personality type will not rest unless things are done in an orderly fashion. They expect perfection, which brings them irritation since nothing in life is perfect. They can be judgemental and critical.
However, they are also dependable, responsible, and loyal to those they care about. Type 1 is ruled by Mercury and ruled by Virgo and Gemini.
2. The Helper
This personality type describes the ones who will be there to help others because they genuinely want to be there for others in need.
However, they also need to be needed and expect to be shown gratitude for their kindness.
They can become possessive and irrational when they are not thanked for their kindness. They only are this way towards those whom they are the closest to. Type 2 is ruled by the Moon and Cancer.
3. The Performer
This personality type describes those who need to be the best at what they do and keep striving to be successful.
They want to be the most influential people in their field or the best-looking in their social circle.
Whatever their goals are, they will do anything to attain them because they must be successful.
Otherwise, they will not feel validated, and failure is their worst fear. Type 3 is ruled by the Sun and Leo.
4. The Individualist
This personality type describes those who are misfits and are proud to be misfits. At the same time, they secretly envy those who live less complicated lives.
They are the ones who have always been considered rejects, and at the same time, they are highly creative, dreamy, intuitive, and expressive in their own way.
However, they are prone to depression. Type 4 is ruled by Neptune and Pisces.
5. The Investigator
This personality type describes those who are quiet, secluded, and who keep to themselves.
They are observant. They need to learn and keep up with any type of intellectual stimulation.
They are withdrawn but can be a friend for life if they allow someone to be in their lives. Type 5 is ruled by Uranus and Aquarius.
6. The Loyalist
This personality type is naturally cynical but, at the same time, is constantly looking for someone or something to trust.
Those who fit this personality type are anxiety-ridden and are always waiting for the other shoe to drop if something positive happens in their lives.
They are constant worriers. Type 6 is ruled by Saturn, so they restrict themselves from people and situations due to their cynical nature.
The signs that rule the Type 6 are Capricorn and Aquarius.
7. The Enthusiast
This type is always in need of having something to look forward to and cannot be bothered to live in the present.
They want to live a high life and cannot sit still. They are constantly going on trips and seeking adventure for one reason or another.
They are fun to be around, and they are naturally extroverted.
However, they will not take well to any responsibility they have. Type 7 is ruled by Jupiter and by Sagittarius and Pisces.
8. The Challenger
This personality type fits its label as these people are challenging for others.
Type 8 needs to control others and be in complete control of themselves and of situations.
They are highly ambitious and driven and will fight for what they want and need.
They will not allow anyone to get in their way. They can be aggressive, verbally and physically, if anyone poses a threat to them.
Type 8 is ruled by Mars and by Aries and Scorpio.
9. The Peacemaker
This personality type is the one that wants to see the good in everyone and is there for anyone in need without the expectations that Type 2 has.
They are loyal and have a strong desire for peace. But, they are nonconfrontational and are afraid of conflicts.
This personality type has issues with anger like the others. They are slow to anger.
However, when they become angry, they either explode or allow it to fester and become passive-aggressive.
Type 9 is ruled by Venus, as well as by Taurus and Libra.
Each personality type tends to take on characteristics of the personality types next to them, which are considered their wings.
For instance, this means Type 1 may take on some of the same characteristics as Type 9 or 2 because those are the personalities besides that one.
Though Type 1 wants perfection if they see a situation cannot be changed, they will let it go to avoid conflict.
So, which Enneagram personality type is most likely to suffer from depression based on their traits?
Type 4!
Type 4's tend to suffer from depression for a variety of reasons.
They are the group that feels misunderstood and wants their unique ways appreciated.
Type 5's also feel misunderstood, but unlike Type 4's, they couldn't care less.
Type 5's withdraw and keep looking for intellectual stimulation.
But it bothers Type 4's more than they would want to admit, which contributes to the depression as well.
Additionally, Type 4's will either lean on the three wings or the five wings.
They lean on the three wings when they want to become successful and recognized for something significant to them.
And when 4's lean on the five wings, they tend to live more of a Bohemian lifestyle.
They still want to make themselves known but, at the same time, are less concerned about what others think of them, and they sit back and quietly observe.
Depression can affect many people, but those who have a Type 4 Enneagram personality type may have more challenges dealing with it.
