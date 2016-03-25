5 Real (And Absolutely Shocking) Reasons Men Hire Prostitutes

It's a lot simpler than you think.

If you asked all your male friends if they've ever hired a prostitute, you might be surprised by their honest answer.

A survey discovered that 15 percent of American men had paid for sex at some point in their life, and 10 percent of British men have.

The stats surprised me — they were higher than I had expected. But then I realized that I personally know a few men who have frequented the services of ladies of the night. A few indulged on a bachelor's trip to Prague, another hired a prostitute every night on his way home from the pub, and yet another hired services online a few times a month.

So I thought I'd ask them outright: why do you pay for sex? The answers are way simpler than you'd imagine:

1. They want to sleep with MUCH hotter women.

"If I'm being brutally honest, the hottest women I've ever f*cked have been sex workers. I would never be able to f*ck women who are ridiculously hot unless they were prostitutes."

This was the top reason they all gave. I was surprised, since the guys I asked are all good-looking, successful in their chosen fields, and have no problem getting dates. But they all agreed that to sleep with stunning women, the easiest way was simply to pay.

2. They want to be in control.

"I still want to make sure that the woman is having a good time. But truthfully, I'm more concerned that I'm getting what I want, since I paid for it. And because I paid for it, I'm not afraid to ask."

Most of them said there's something very hot in being able to ask for what you want in bed and get it, no questions asked. (Although one guy did admit he paid a prostitute once so that SHE could be in charge.) But generally, they all admitted to being more open about what they wanted and more physically satisfied when they paid for sex. Emotionally, of course, remains to be seen.

3. They want to indulge in a fantasy.

"I like to try things — I'm not going to say what — that a girlfriend once told me was kinky. When I pay a hooker, I'm not worried about what I ask for. Nothing shocks them."

Although most of the guys I spoke to were all single, the old cliché of men asking prostitutes for certain "services" that would offend their wives still seems to exist. One man said that he'd never had better oral sex in his life than with a prostitute.

4. They want to find the quickest route to having sex.

"Getting a prostitute is so easy: no strings attached, you can choose the woman you want before you purchase, then they arrive at your door. Couldn't be easier."

All the guys I spoke to had used different methods of visiting prostitutes. Two used websites, another visited a brothel, and another took a prostitute's number from a London phone box. But they all agreed: it was the quickest way to get sex when they felt the urge.

5. They want to avoid complications.

"We want to have sex without all the bullsh*t of pretending to be really interested in a girl. When you pay for sex, you don't have to swap numbers at the end when you know you won't call. You pay, have sex, she leaves. Everyone's happy."

Several of the men had previously had one-night stands with girls who wouldn't leave them alone after the fact. They said that taking home a girl and sleeping with her seems like a great idea ... until the girl suggests meeting again or wants to start dating or having a relationship. As embarrassed as they were to admit it, many of them said the sure-fire way to have no-strings-attached sex is to pay for it.

Suzanne Jannese is a London-based writer.