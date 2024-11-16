Woman's Sister-In-Law Demands That She Move Her Bachelorette Weekend To A Child-Friendly Location So She Can Bring Her Toddler

After a woman planned her bachelorette party, she was looking forward to a weekend of bar crawls, downtime by the pool and every phallic party favor you could imagine.

However, she was taken by surprise when her sister-in-law claimed that she planned on bringing her toddler along to the celebrations. Wanting to start relationships with her husband's family on the right foot, she was worried about telling her sister-in-law that the event was definitely not child-appropriate, and that's exactly how she wanted it.

Advertisement

The woman’s sister-in-law demanded that she change the resort to a child-friendly one since she wanted to bring her toddler to the bachelorette festivities.

Sharing her story to Reddit, the 25-year-old bride-to-be and her 28-year-old fiancé have been together for 6 years, and she is planning her bachelorette party.

Katerina Holmes | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The woman included her fiancé’s four sisters in her bachelorette weekend, although they weren't close.

“They kind of have a clique and I’m tolerated I guess, but not really accepted,” she wrote.

“They have often vocalized indirectly how they prefer fiancé's ex (who cheated on him) which hurts. I’ve just kind of accepted how life is and tried my best to build bridges where I can.”

Still, she plans on having her sisters-in-law at her bachelorette weekend, which she scheduled at an adults-only resort in a nearby country. According to etiquette, she did the right thing by inviting them, even if they didn't exactly give her reason to extend them the courtesy.

Advertisement

“We booked it a year and a half in advance to give everyone a chance to save,” the woman wrote.

So far, none of her guests have given her any issues — other than her sisters-in-law.

“They made comments on the hotel, location, etc. despite them being the best in the area,” she wrote, noting that her sister-in-laws married into wealth and often take luxurious trips.

Still, they accepted the invitation, and excursions for the trip were booked.

Advertisement

Two months before the bachelorette weekend, one of the woman’s sisters-in-law insisted that they change hotels since she wanted to bring her two-year-old son.

“They say she has anxiety over leaving him with her husband who has had him while she has had week-long trips before with her friends with no problem,” the woman wrote.

Zinkevych | Canva Pro

She described her sister-in-law as “self-centered” and able to alter everyone else’s plans to get what she wanted.

Advertisement

However, this time, the woman rightfully decided that her bachelorette weekend was all about her, and she was not about to accommodate a toddler who was not invited in the first place.

“Our hotel is adults only. We have excursions booked where children aren’t permitted, have bar crawls planned etc., and an adults-only spa day,” she wrote. “There is absolutely no place for a child, let alone for a 2-year-old boy.”

When the woman refused to change the resort venue, she was ridiculed by her sisters-in-law.

While the woman, who is a mother to a toddler herself, said she adores her nephew, she believes that her bachelorette party is no place for children.

Advertisement

“I’ve never had a birthday party, engagement party, baby shower etc. I just want this one trip to be about me, as selfish as I sound,” she confessed.

However, the woman has been getting spammed with rude text messages from her sisters-in-law for “excluding” her nephew.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Advertisement

She said that their behavior has her considering canceling the entire weekend.

“All I have done the last few days is cry, it’s getting to the point where I don’t want to go at all because I’m scared they’re going to make it hell for me either way,” she wrote.

She asked other Redditors if she was truly in the wrong for not allowing her sister-in-law to bring her son on the trip.

Thankfully, most people assured her that she was doing the right thing and that since it was her bachelorette party, it was her call.

“Hold your ground. It’s YOUR weekend,” one Redditor commented.

“This is a bachelorette weekend. That is no place for a young child. If she has issues with her husband taking care of their child, that's on her,” another user noted.

Advertisement

“Don’t be a doormat on this. You said no, all the trips and hotels you have booked are childfree,” another user wrote.

Others also agreed that given what often goes down at bachelorette parties, it was no place for children.

It is not every day you get to have a bachelorette party. You are not selfish if you want to call the shots.

Advertisement

And if your plans involve bar crawls, spa days, and even strip clubs, that is perfectly okay!

If a no-child policy bothers the woman’s sister-in-law so much, she is welcome to stay at home.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.