Woman Throws 'Adult Baby Shower' For 60-Year-Old Co-Worker Who Just Found Out He's A Dad

It’s not every day that you find out you’re a dad, especially when you’re 60 and were under the impression that you had never had any kids. But, one man found out the shocking news when his daughter was already 38. He was so thrilled that he told everyone he worked with, including one co-worker who really went above and beyond to celebrate the news.

When the man flew his daughter in to visit his home and meet the people in his life, he brought her by the office. His co-worker used this opportunity to throw him what could be one of the world’s only adult baby showers to commemorate the fact that a long-lost father and daughter had finally found each other.

“So, at my last job, we had an employee in his 60s find out that he had a child he never knew about,” she said in her post. “He took one of those DNA tests to find out his heritage and it connected him with a 38-year-old woman who turned out to be his daughter. The mother chose to never tell either of them about the other so they were both shocked.”

The man was so excited by the news that he apparently told everyone at work. “The day he came into my office to tell me the good news, he was overjoyed,” she continued. “Yes, he was upset that he wasn’t given a choice to be in her life, and sad that he missed so much, but he was oh so very happy to discover her existence!!”

The “new” dad and his daughter quickly connected and had the chance to meet. “He flew across the country to meet her and her family, then he planned for her to fly out and meet his friends and bring her to work,” she said.

When he brought his daughter to work to meet his colleagues, they both got quite the surprise.

This kind woman went all out for the man’s visit with his daughter. She went on to say, “So I planned a surprise baby shower! We set it up in the break room, catered food, had pink balloons and her picture up with signs and a cake that said, ‘It’s a girl!!’”

The gesture really touched the woman’s co-worker and his newfound daughter. “She cried and laughed and so did he,” she recalled. “One of the happiest moments I’ve gotten to share in someone else’s life.”

It is possible to find relatives you didn’t know you had by taking a DNA test.

23andMe, one of the companies that pioneered this kind of DNA testing, explained how this can happen. (Of course, 23andMe went bankrupt, so you might want to exercise caution when accepting information from them.) “Because our genes are part of our family heritage, genetic information can sometimes reveal things about our biological relationships to other family members,” they noted on their website. “In the process of learning about your genetic makeup and comparing that with others, you may discover relatives who were previously unknown to you.”

They continued, “These could be relatives you’ve been looking for and are excited to connect with, or relatives (sometimes even close relatives like brothers or sisters) that you didn’t know existed. Your genetic profile can also lead you to other, distant branches of your family tree.”

It’s not outside the realm of possibility that doing DNA testing could lead you to find a family member you didn’t know about, or one you didn’t quite understand your connection to. Surely the co-worker from this woman’s story is grateful that he chose to take a DNA test. He ended up discovering far more than just his heritage.

