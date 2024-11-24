Mom Attends Baby Showers For Strangers Who Posted About Not Having Friends — ‘Building This Village Brick By Brick’

After seeing the number of expectant mothers worried about no one showing up to their baby showers, a fellow mom named Jessica Lorena decided to take matters into her own hands and proved that it doesn't take many people to build a "village."

In videos posted to her TikTok account, Lorena refused to let these expectant mothers experience what's supposed to be a joyous occasion without support or a sense of community by their sides.

A mom attended baby showers for strangers who had no friends.

"The other day, a mom posted this on Facebook. No mom should be feeling like she's alone for her baby shower," Lorena began in her video. In the post, the mom-to-be shared that she was having a baby shower, which would be an open invite, so Lorena decided to take her up on it, and not only did she message the mom-to-be for the address, but she also refused to show up empty-handed.

"I'm gonna be there. I'm gonna be putting the toilet paper around your belly. I'm gonna be playing all of the games. I'm gonna be eating all of the cake," Lorena insisted.

She explained, during a trip to Ross, that the mom was expecting a baby boy but didn't know when she was due, so she chose to purchase toys and other baby supplies that were on her registry.

The mom recalled that when she was pregnant, she expected one of her family members or friends to throw her a baby shower, but no one did.

"I was waiting and waiting, and nobody gave me a baby shower," Lorena said. "I cried and cried to my husband because I couldn't believe that nobody was reaching out."

Instead of letting her mope around about the fact that no one in her life thought to throw her a shower, her husband promised that he would. He insisted that all she needed to do was get dressed up and come out of her room one day, and their house would be decorated for the shower.

Lorena remembered it as a sweet gesture, proving it really doesn't take much effort to ensure that a person feels loved and appreciated.

But Lorena's choice to show up to a stranger's baby shower, and not only that but going out of her way to pick up gifts from the registry, shows the kind of person she is. Her kindness serves as a reminder to us all that it doesn't take much to show up for people.

The kindness of strangers can truly go a long way, and Lorena is proving that sometimes a "village" is built in unexpected ways.

If simply reading about Lorena's kindness gives you the warm and fuzzies, take that as a message to commit to your own village-building acts. According to the Mayo Clinic, offering kindness to those in your community and to complete strangers is beneficial, not just to others but to your own health — physical and mental. It's also doesn't have to cost a dime.

The mom went to another stranger's baby shower after seeing a similar post on social media.

In another TikTok video, Lorena received a personal invitation from an expecting mother who was new to the city and expressed that she didn't have many friends in the area and would be disappointed if no one showed up.

Without even having to think about it, Lorena agreed that she would be there.

"She did request diapers and wipes, so that's what we gonna get," Lorena promised. After getting all of the gifts, Lorena wrapped them up and showed up at the house where the baby shower was happening.

Afterward, sitting in her car, Lorena gushed over how "beautiful" the shower had been.

She also pointed out that she's going to continue going to baby showers for expecting mothers who either worry about not having enough people there or just need extra support.

Lorena addressed the messages that she's been getting from fellow moms as well, insisting that no mother should ever have to go through her pregnancy alone.

"On behalf of society, I'm sorry," she said. "But I'm gonna start being that village, and I hope these videos influence you to also be that village."

