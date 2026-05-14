Woman Says Millennial's Most Mocked Trait Can Actually Be Traced Back To Boomer Parents

In the grand debate on all of the things that people find wrong with Millennials and Gen-Z, whether it's because we're "too lazy" or "addicted to our phones," the argument for why this generation of young people could be running society into the ground comes from all angles.

But maybe we should be looking at the generation that raised us: Baby Boomers. In a TikTok video, a content creator named Mariama Diallo revealed just how much Boomer parenting has affected Millennials and Gen-Zers.

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Woman says Millennials' most mocked trait can actually be traced back to Boomer parents

She explained that Boomer parents equate fear with respect, when that's not the case. This was manifested in the type of punishments dolled out to their children, including beating, screaming, and cussing them out, which, for them, was something they believed would get their child to finally behave.

"For the most part, when kids are younger, they don't notice because they're small. When the child gets bigger, and they start getting stronger, and they get used to them getting beaten, they start eating the punishments," she continued, meaning they start getting used to them and even expecting these types of brutal and harsh punishments.

"Fear-based parenting tactics that many authoritarian parents leverage to get what they want teach their kids to fear being vulnerable," agreed therapist, Dr. Janet Brito. This means that the obedience parents thought they were instilling was only conditioning their kids to silence themselves.

According to the 2021 American Family Survey, it was found that the support for spanking has declined from a high of 54% in 2015 to this year’s 47% who either somewhat or strongly agree with the practice, while 35% disagreed wholeheartedly with beating children as a form of punishment.

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Due to this behavior, Boomer parents signed themselves up for what Diallo calls "no call, no show," which means once a child turns 18, they stop calling, they stop showing up, and these parents never see their children again.

"Your child was tired of you; they were waiting for that one time to escape, and they did, and now you will never see them again until you get up and apologize. But that's another thing my generation's parents don't really know how to do. They don't really know how to say sorry because they think that children don't deserve respect."

She pointed out that this is why so many Millennials lack an emotional or physical connection with one or both of their parents. Even when Boomer parents weren't thinking about the future repercussions of their actions, eventually their kids grew up and realized that the relationship they had with their parents wasn't healthy in the slightest.

Marriage and family therapist Mary Kay Cocharo argues that this obvious disconnect rarely heals on its own. "It's difficult for a parent to hear that some childhood experiences were hurtful or traumatic for their children. Many parents have rewritten family history to make it fit the success narrative and reduce any perceivable dysfunction."

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As Diallo said, "Until my generation's parents understand that they have to emotionally connect with their child in a way that they would want their parents to do to them, they will never build a long-term connection with their kid. They're just basically raising their kid for 18 years just for them to never see them again."

She argues that defending harsh Boomer parenting is often a sign of Stockholm syndrome

In a follow-up video, Diallo received a comment from a TikTok viewer, who admitted to "appreciating" the fact that their parents had beaten, yelled, and berated them when they were growing up. In response, Diallo pointed out that this mindset is not only the effect of children having been gaslit for years by their parents but also a symptom of Stockholm syndrome.

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The term Stockholm syndrome is a psychological phenomenon where hostages or victims develop feelings of attachment, loyalty, or even affection toward their captors.

"I'm so sorry that you think that it was okay for your parents to beat you when you made minor mistakes that they easily could have sat you down and explained," Diallo said. "Gaslighting with the way this generation's parents — the Gen-Z parents, Millennials, Gen-X parents — how they treated them, gaslighting was a key part because they would treat their child like they have no respect for them."

Not only did the older generation of parents lack respect for their children, but they also didn't understand how their behavior and the way they treated their kids affected them mentally.

"It's honestly crazy because you guys see us as being soft, gentle, you just see us as just complaining about nothing. But we see it as us trying to break a recurring issue. We're trying to fix what was done generations ago," Diallo added.

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Whether the older generation of parents realizes it or not, the lack of emotional connection that kids feel around their parents never goes away, even in adulthood. The estrangement that eventually happens is a result of feeling tired and constantly belittled because children expect their parents to protect them from all the harm and violence in the world, and instead, the opposite happens.

Fear does not equate to respect. Instead, it erodes the trust within the parent-child relationship and causes children to feel apprehensive about sharing their thoughts, feelings, and concerns because they're wary of retribution. Parenting may not come with a handbook and step-by-step rules, but one thing is always clear: it doesn't take much to love your child and validate their feelings, no matter what.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.