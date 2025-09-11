Woman Questions If She Should Disown Sister Who Got One Final Act Of Revenge At Her Cheating Ex-Husband’s Funeral

Sometimes people make questionable choices. It's a natural part of life. With growth and sincere remorse, those questionable choices can often be forgiven, but not always. Sometimes those choices truly go too far and have to be addressed. One woman is dealing with that thanks to her sister. Her sister's unfaithful ex-husband passed away, and instead of honoring his passing, regardless of her personal feelings, this woman's sister decided to enact her final revenge at the funeral, but not everyone thought her behavior was appropriate.

Her sister’s ex-husband doesn’t sound like he was a real stand-up guy. When he passed away, her sister was understandably not too sad to see him go, but she decided to make her feelings known to everyone else who was present at the funeral and no doubt grieving.

The sister hired a skywriter for her ex-husband’s funeral, and it went about as well as you can imagine.

A woman wrote into Slate’s “Dear Prudence” column for advice after witnessing her sister do something pretty terrible and having her beloved niece and nephew demand that she cut off contact with their mother because of it. She explained, “My sister, ‘Priscilla,’ ended her marriage with my former brother-in-law due to his serial adultery. Last month, she received the news of his death.”

The couple’s relationship was just as acrimonious as their divorce. The woman said, “His funeral was two weeks ago. I did not expect her to attend, but I did so that I could be there for my niece and nephew and their families.”

As expected, Priscilla did not show up, but she still managed to find a way to shock everyone there. “When everyone assembled in the cemetery for the graveside service, we were shocked to see a plane skywriting a message overhead that ultimately ended up reading, ‘Good Riddance!’” she said. “Initially, we had no idea who was responsible until I told my sister about it, and she boasted about hiring a skywriting company.”

This woman couldn’t believe her sister would stoop so low, and neither could her children. “Her kids have cut her off, but now my niece and nephew have both said that if I want to continue to be in their lives and those of their kids, they expect me to disown my sister,” she shared.

The woman wanted advice, but ultimately the choice to cut her sister off had to be made on her own.

Jenée Desmond-Harris was writing in the role of Prudence for the column. She made an interesting observation. “Everyone knows how they feel about what happened except you!” she exclaimed.

“It doesn’t matter whether I think the skywriting was distasteful enough to warrant not speaking to her again — what matters is the life you want and who you want to share it with.” Ultimately, she has to decide if what her sister did was worthy of completely cutting her off.

Desmond-Harris advised the woman to imagine saying two very important, very different things to her sister. The first was that she was sticking by her side despite the choice she made. The second statement was that she had to stand by the kids during this time, who didn’t deserve to be put through all of this. After imagining saying these things to Priscilla, the woman could assess how she felt and decide which option brought her a greater feeling of peace. That was probably her answer.

If the woman chooses to stand by her niece and nephew and cut off her sister, she would be justified.

Sibling estrangement expert Fern Schumer Chapman wrote about different reasons you might decide to go no-contact with a family member. Some of the things she included were lack of respect, moral disagreements, refusal to acknowledge bad behavior, and narcissistic behavior. Really, it seems like Priscilla’s actions could fall into any one of these categories.

This woman would be completely justified in cutting off her sister. She clearly has a close relationship with her niece and nephew, and she wouldn’t want to jeopardize that.

Plus, what her sister did was pretty out of line. But, at the same time, that’s her sister. If she loves her and feels close to her, no one can force her to disown her. And this may be a time when Priscilla really needs her sister’s support.

