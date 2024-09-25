Wife Admits Her ‘Boomer Dad’ Constantly Tries To Convince Her Husband To Leave Her — ‘You’ll Be Miserable’

Despite being with her partner for almost a decade, a woman took to Reddit to lament the fact that following her marriage her boomer dad has had a shift in behavior when it comes to his daughter's relationship.

In a post to the “Boomers Being Fools” subreddit, a woman said her dad has been making off-hand, hurtful, and demeaning comments about her to her husband — in their home. He basically criticizes the institution of marriage and having children to the point where he seems to be trying to convince his son-in-law to leave his daughter.

Despite being together for over 9 years, a wife's ‘boomer dad’ constantly tries to convince her husband to leave her.

“My partner and I have been in each other’s lives for 9 years now. We met when I was 21 and he was 18,” she wrote in her post. “We became friends, then best friends, then decided to date, got engaged, and stayed that way.”

Foxy Dolphin | Canva Pro

"Our families live in California, and I don't think I have to explain to any of you the housing crisis and how difficult it is to attain a house," she wrote. They have been living with her parents since 2018, but her dad didn't start making comments until after the two quietly got married before their baby was born.

However, as the wife explained in her post, her dad’s recent comments towards her husband have thrown her for a loop and commenters urged her to move out of their house before his attitude impacted their relationship.

The wife said she couldn’t ignore her dad’s constant hurtful comments.

“My boomer dad will make comments all the time to my husband,” she wrote. She then offered a few examples:

"'You might as well leave now.'"

"'You’ll be miserable from this point forward.'"

"'It only goes downhill from here.’”

In addition to what could be explained away as very bad jokes, his comments became more insulting and demeaning. He told her husband, "'Women just take everything from you until there’s nothing left, so get used to it,'” and "'All women want to do is argue.'"

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Obviously, those comments were hurtful, but her underlying concern was where they came from and why he was saying them.

Most commenters advised her to “get out of there,” but others offered a more thoughtful perspective. Perhaps he was projecting. There might have been unresolved issues in his own relationship that have tainted her dad’s view of marriage and women in general.

The wife needs to start prioritizing her husband and child, which might involve leaving her boomer father's house and his toxic views of marriage.

Without actually confronting her dad about his comments, there's not much more to go on besides speculation in terms of why he feels compelled to make these comments. Ultimately, the why doesn't really matter, though. What matters is that she prioritizes the health of her relationship and her family.

Mom Bri Knight has a similar relationship with her husband's parents who have become “the root” of her marital issues.

While their experiences aren't identical, Knight's experiences could be a window into what's to come for this wife if she doesn't take action and remove her family from their current toxic situation.

One commenter put it simply: “What a miserable life he’s been living. Clearly, he has to work through his hatred towards women… but don’t let that be towards you. Move out, before your husband does.”

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories