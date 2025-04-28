Wife Furious That Her Husband’s Attending His Sister’s Wedding That She Wasn’t Invited To

Drama between in-laws may sound like a cliche, but as much as 75% of couples report having problems with an in-law. One Redditor is in this group, though it's his wife who seems to have — or rather, create — problems with his sister.

The man's wife and his sister have never gotten along. Now his wife is furious she's not invited to his sister's wedding.

In a Reddit post, the 34-year-old man shared that he has a 37-year-old sister who is a divorcee with one child. He explained that his family is pretty close and gathers at his dad's house every couple of months.

Although these gatherings are meant to be a time of bonding for the family, things are always tense between his sister and his 32-year-old wife. "Whenever they have even a small disagreement, my wife resorts to saying really hurtful things to my sister," he admitted. "The one she always uses is something like, 'You’re not ashamed of yourself? At your age, no husband, single mother…'"

Srdjan Randjelovic | Shutterstock

All of his efforts to mediate their relationship have failed. He's told his wife that her comments are "completely out of line and unnecessary," but she continued to antagonize his sister.

So, when his sister announced her engagement to "a genuinely great guy who’s also wealthy," her brother's wife understandably did not make the guest list. “She invited everyone in the family to the wedding except my wife," the man wrote. "She was very clear about it, too. She said my wife has consistently made her feel like less than because of her past, and she doesn’t want her at her wedding.”

It is entirely within his sister's rights not to invite her sister-in-law to her wedding. The man's wife didn’t see it that way, though.

Of course, it is the bride and groom's prerogative to decide who they want at their wedding, and who they don't. A couple should be surrounded by people who love and care for them at their wedding. Even though her sister-in-law is technically part of her family, she has been continuously rude and judgmental.

Still, the man's wife was incredibly angry that she wasn't invited, and even more so that her husband planned to attend without her.

"My wife flipped. She said it’s improper for my sister to invite me without inviting her, and that since she’s not invited, I shouldn’t go either," he recounted. "I told her flat-out that she brought this on herself and that I am going to my sister’s wedding. It’s her big day, and she deserves happiness without drama."

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

Since this argument, his wife has been "cold and distant," and argued that he chose his family over her, disregarding her feelings.

Commenters encouraged the man to stand by his decision and attend the wedding without his wife.

Most people on Reddit agreed that the man's sister is not obligated to invite her sister-in-law to her wedding. They also agreed that he should attend the festivities without his wife.

"Go to your sister’s wedding without her and have a good time," one user advised. "Your wife needs to learn [that] there are consequences for every action. This is hers."

"Maybe she’ll learn a lesson to keep her opinions to herself. If you can’t say something nice, then don’t say anything at all," another Redditor wrote.

Some commenters suggested that his wife's actions are reason enough to end their marriage, while others recommended that they attend couples therapy.

The truth is that when you marry someone, you are entering into a relationship with their family as well. They may not be people you would ordinarily choose to spend time around; however, you must do your best to get along with them. A combative relationship with your spouse's family will only hurt your marriage.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.