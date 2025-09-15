Wife Angry That Husband Would Rather Get Divorced Than Move Their Family Closer To Her Kids

Even the happiest blended families can put a strain on a relationship, and one husband knows this reality all too well. In a post to Reddit, a husband, dad, and stepdad explained that, after only two years of marriage, they are facing divorce because they are both prioritizing their own children's best interests over their own.

The husband explained that both he and his wife have 2 kids from prior marriages. After her ex was granted permission to move out of state for work, the kids followed, and now, his wife wants the entire family, including her stepchildren, to move so she can be closer to her children. The husband explained that while he understands, that scenario doesn't work for his own kids, who, after losing their mom, need the support and comfort of the extended family that they are so close to. The dad is resigned to the divorce at this point because there is no resolution that works for them both, and his wife is angry.

"My wife and I have been together for 4 years," he wrote, "married for almost 2." He explained that both have kids; his daughter is 11, and his son is 9. Unfortunately, they lost their mom when they were younger. His wife shares custody of her 15- and 16-year-old children with her ex.

A few months ago, everything changed. His wife's ex was granted permission to move states with the children for work. The kids made the decision to go with him, but she's struggling with being away from them. Her solution? Uproot her stepkids and have the whole family move closer to her kids.

The couple agreed that a long-distance relationship wouldn't work for them, making divorce the only option.

"I won't move my kids away from family, friends, and stability to do this," he wrote. The dad emphasized that the younger ones simply don't want to leave; they would miss everyone too much. "I already know the life my kids have here is what they need and where they thrive," he added.

The husband said that when he explained that moving wouldn't be an option for his kids, "she was defeated." He wrote, "She told me we can't make a marriage work if I'm here and she's there and I said I agree and I told her I believe the best way forward would be to divorce."

If your knee-jerk reaction is that there must be another way, you're not alone. A loving couple and a happy blended family should be able to make it work, but the reality is much harsher. He wrote, "She was upset by this, of course, and we talked and I comforted her and she asked me if there was anything she could say or do to make me reconsider. I told her I won't move my children and I would never ask her to be apart from her kids for months at a time."

As sad as this situation is, these parents should really be commended. They're putting their kids' needs before their own, which isn't necessarily the norm in these instances. As one commenter noted, "kudos to you for looking logically at the situation. Moving your kids because her kids are moving away is unfair not to mention the support system you already have in place not to mention your life too outside your wife." They added an interesting point that other commenters seemed to miss: "unhappy kids will stress a marriage, better to end on good terms than make everyone unhappy."

Sometimes putting your kids first means shelving your own happiness.

The husband was adamant that he wouldn’t make his children move, nor would he ask her to be far away from hers. “I said we’re both committed to the best interest of our individual children, and that means doing what’s right for them, even if it’s not right for us as a couple.”

His wife is understandably still upset, but it hasn't stopped her from making arrangements to move. That's a good indication that she is more angry at the situation than at her husband, even if it's not coming across that way. The husband said the thing out loud that neither of them wanted to face, and that took courage. His kids need to stay put, and she needs to be with her kids.

In the comment section, the husband added, "My kids have maternal grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as some other maternal extended family who are a little more distantly related. And they're very close to their maternal side. They always have been and those are very important relationships for them." While he didn't need to defend his decision to keep his children firmly where they've been planted, the fact that they are so close to their mother's family only solidifies that he is making the right choice.

Licensed marriage and family therapist and blended family expert Ron L. Deal explained, “You're not just born a family when you get married. You have to create the family identity, that's what takes time and some intentionality.” It's not fair that this couple can't wave a magic wand and put everyone in the same place where they need to be, but as Deal said, simply getting married doesn't create a family. The four kids in this drama have their own needs and wants, and in this particular scenario, they cannot come secondary to the needs and wants of their parents.

