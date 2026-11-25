Becoming a parent at a young age isn't something most people plan for.

But when people are born to young parents, they're handed some difficult circumstances. But despite the challenges they need to overcome, they often develop some great traits as a result of their upbringing.

Traits resilient kids develop when they're raised by young parents

1. They're incredibly independent and self-reliant

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Because their parents were always busy with school or work, these kids became really independent. Their parents loved them, of course, but they were often left to take care of themselves.

Children who grow up in a family like this become used to fast-paced environments where they have to quickly adapt. They handled problems on their own and didn't rely on their parents for help, as they were still discovering who they were.

"Children of younger parents tend to grow up in more dynamic, fast-changing environments that strengthen their adaptability and sense of self independence. They may feel encouraged to experiment, take risks, and express themselves freely due to their parents still discovering themselves alongside them," journalist Jazmin Kylene says.

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2. They work hard for their success

In households with young parents, it's likely that a family will experience poverty. According to the South African Journal of Childhood Education, being born to a teen mother increases the probability of a child's economic dependency significantly.

With that in mind, children born to young parents are very hard workers because they have to be. A survey conducted by Oxfam America found that America's working poor often have a strong work ethic. They work long hours and believe it all pays off, despite potentially being trapped in a cycle of being unable to get ahead.

3. They're confident in themselves

Going hand-in-hand with their independence, when kids have young parents, they become adults who are confident in themselves and their abilities. That's because they had to count on themselves as children.

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They feel this sense of responsibility that they can only really rely on themselves, even if, as adults, they have help and support from other people. And though this self-sufficiency was a form of survival, they've made the most of it in adulthood.

4. They see themselves as mentally and emotionally strong

Young parents often teach their kids to be strong. Because of the own challenges and struggles their parents had to face, strength was more than just smiling through the pain.

As a result, they've become adults who know they can handle anything. If they're frustrated or upset, they can bounce back. If they're annoyed they can't solve a problem, they push through until they find a solution.

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So, instead of allowing themselves to become what everyone believed them to be, they become adults who overcome anything.

5. They're persistent and refuse to give up on any challenge

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When someone realizes all they can do and that everyone's negative assumptions about them are wrong, they unlock their potential. Maybe they were made fun of when they were kids for having such young, struggling parents, but it only made them more resilient.

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As adults, they've carried this mindset of persistence into daily life. Early on, they were expected to solve their own problems and take care of themselves. They were the only person they could count on when their parents weren't around.

Psychologist Mark Travers says that despite parentified children carrying a burden, there are also benefits.

"Amidst the caregiver roles taken on by parentified children, they develop resilience as they navigate challenges typically reserved for adults... Parentification can help children learn adaptability and maintain composure under duress," he says. "Despite the challenges posed by assuming adult roles prematurely, they emerge with a profound understanding of accountability and a strong work ethic, which can serve as a foundation for future success."

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6. They have an optimistic outlook on life

Being optimistic is one of the most important things someone raised by young parents takes with them into adulthood. So many people believe negative things about them, so staying positive is how they can get through the day.

Experts from the Mayo Clinic explain that there's power in positive thinking. They can cope with stressful situations in better, healthier ways. They live healthier lifestyles despite their upbringing, and keep an optimistic outlook no matter what life throws their way.

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.