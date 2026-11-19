Having children can change people. You're still the same person you were before, but becoming a parent often means changing priorities and putting your child's needs first. For some people, that means missing the time they once had alone, with friends, or with their partner. That's why there are a few surprisingly important things you should do before having kids, even if they seem minor.

Preparing for parenthood isn't just buying baby supplies or designing the nursery. It's also an exciting time in life to enjoy child-free living to the fullest and build habits that will help you once you're ready to expand your family. The CDC recommends taking steps to improve your health before pregnancy, but preparing for a baby can also mean making time for relationships, travel, and personal goals. Whether it's taking that trip you've always wanted to go on or simply getting more sleep (while you still can!), these small things are worth doing before your life changes in a big way.

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Every future parent should do these 8 seemingly minor things before having kids:

1. Create a bucket list of things you want to accomplish

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If you want to have a child, you should create a bucket list of goals and projects you want to complete before having kids. It could be something like finishing a creative project or planning a big trip with friends.

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Pregnancy and motherhood can be complicated and come with restrictions that make certain activities more difficult. You may have to put certain things you love or enjoy on hold during pregnancy or after becoming a parent. Having a list of tasks to complete beforehand can allow you to celebrate your life as it is right now and enjoy it before stepping into a new chapter. It can give you the chance to feel like you've done everything you wanted to before having children.

2. Start resistance training to build your strength

The World Health Organization and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommend getting at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise each week, including during a healthy pregnancy. Strength training can also help build muscle and improve overall fitness.

Having strong muscles can help with common pain and discomfort during pregnancy and prepare your body for labor and delivery. As your baby grows, building up those muscle groups can give you the strength and stamina to carry and play with your child with less discomfort.

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3. Go out and enjoy more time with your partner

Before trying for a baby, you should go out and spend more time together as a couple. Allow yourselves to enjoy new food and travel to new places in your city or out of state.

It's best to do this before entering pregnancy because of how unpredictable pregnancy can be for some people. In Erin Bunch's essay, she talks about her last hurrah trip with her husband and the complications she had after becoming pregnant. She mentions the limitations of traveling with kids and how she enjoyed the time she had with her partner before adding a baby to the mix. Making memories and enjoying time together as a couple can help strengthen your relationship before you become parents.

4. Take that international trip you've been dreaming about

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Traveling with kids isn’t easy. While many parents do it and have fun, some people may want to travel alone or with their partner without worrying about their children.

If you don't have kids yet, consider traveling outside your home country while you have the chance. It lets you see new places and try things that might be harder to experience with young children. It's better to do it now than regret not doing it after becoming a parent.

5. Get into a healthy sleep routine

Sleep is one of the most vital things you do every day. Without quality sleep, your entire day can be disrupted. It's one reason you should make sure you have a good sleep schedule before becoming a parent.

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It's commonly known that many parents become sleep-deprived after having a child. According to the Sleep Foundation, sleep deprivation can affect parents' moods and their ability to properly care for their children. While you're planning or waiting to have a child, take this opportunity to create a sleep schedule that works for you and figure out with your partner how you'll handle changes in your sleep when the child arrives. If you're able to, you could even sleep in a few extra minutes or hours, since you may not get to do that as often once you have kids.

6. Make your physical and mental health a priority

Being healthy is important regardless of whether you're planning to have children. However, if you're planning to become pregnant, it can be beneficial to know what's going on with your body beforehand.

According to the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women campaign, many women enter pregnancy with risk factors that can affect their heart health. Since cardiovascular conditions are a major cause of pregnancy-related deaths, taking care of their physical health before becoming pregnant is especially important.

Getting regular checkups and making the changes needed to stay healthy can help you and your baby throughout pregnancy.

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7. Spend more quality time with your friends

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It’s well known that raising children can take a lot of time. It can cause some people to spend less time with their family members, partner, and friends.

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That's why it's important to spend time with friends before having a child. Not only can it help with your mental health and keep your friendships alive, but maintaining those connections may also benefit your future children.

Research discussed by UT Southwestern Medical Center suggests that having a strong social support network during pregnancy may benefit a child's cognitive development. You don't have to plan big or regular outings to receive these benefits. You could visit a park with your friends or invite them over for a movie night. Staying connected is what matters most.

8. Be present and enjoy the moment

It can be difficult to be in the moment when you have several different things happening in your life. This can lead you to miss what's right in front of you.

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Being present in the moment can help you learn to embrace life as it happens. You'll learn to take in your current life as it is and enjoy it for the time being. When you have kids, time seems to go by so fast. Practicing being present now can help you appreciate those moments even more as your children grow up.

Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.