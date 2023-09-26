5 Things You Should Never Do When Your Wife Is In Labor

The loving message your wife wishes she could send you before you both go into "panic mode".
Even though this is my fifth child, still, when I feel my first labor contraction while grocery shopping in the early afternoon, my initial response is excitement mixed with panic and fear. It takes a long prayer, combined with deep breathing in the middle of the bread and jelly aisle, before I feel semi-calm.
I drive home while continuing to breathe deeply and softly talking to my baby to let him know I am ready for him. Feeling calmer, I dial my husband: "Honey, I think…"
He stops me, almost screaming: "I am coming, don't do anything!!!"
"Believe me, I am not going anywhere," I reassure him, turning into our street.
Fifteen minutes later, I am changing awkwardly in the bedroom, and I hear some reckless driver racing up the hill. I have a strong feeling I know who it is — my precious, and beyond-nervous husband. I smile and hear the slamming of the door and him galloping up the stairs. It’s cute.
One second later, he’s next to me and staring as if he expects a bomb (his extremely pregnant wife) to explode right before his eyes. "Let's go!” he yells, then, "Wait! I am hungry. I must eat first!"
It’s been awhile since I’ve heard his voice so high-pitched, and I begin to laugh. Well, not for long; the contractions are getting stronger now.
"We need to go now," I re-focus my freaked-out hubby, pointing to the ready-to-go hospital bag in the corner.
I kiss my kids (my teenagers will watch the younger ones until my mom arrives) and get into the car.
The hospital is twenty minutes away, right off the freeway. Before I know it, we are at the entrance. By now, my husband seems calmer; his eyes are full of love and compassion. For a split second, in the middle of the hospital hallway, our eyes connect.
"You are my hero," he says.
"And you are mine," I whisper back and smile weakly.
I don’t know why, but in this moment, while looking at my husband’s pale face, I flash on the fears he may be facing: "Will my wife be okay? Will the baby be healthy? Will it replace me the second it gets born? Will I be a good dad to this one? Can I provide for my growing family?"
Suddenly, I am overcome by a deep sense of appreciation and tenderness for my "partner in crime". There are so many things I’ve never realized…
Poor guy. Time after time, as his wife monopolizes the spotlight, his own feelings, fears and concerns are completely neglected, and he’s been left all alone to stare into an opening void of the unknown. No wonder he still does the things that, while I’m in labor, drive me up the wall.
This time is no different, yet cloaked in the deep sense of appreciation I’m feeling, I take notice but ignore them.
But now, weeks later, with a bundle of joy at my breast, I am reflect. If I could turn back time, I’d ask him not to do the following things again.
Here are five things you should never do when your wife is in labor.
1. Chat about sports or politics with the nurses and doctors.
2. Rock yourself to sleep in the chair next to the bed designed for birthing mothers.
3. Catch up on business calls or play games on your phone.
4. Disappear into the hospital cafeteria or a bathroom for a two-hour break.
5. Tell your wife (me), "I know how you feel."
Here’s what I’d tell my husband while was in labor ... if I could turn back time
"I love you, honey, and I think I now have a deeper insight into why you do these things, which are minor but annoying. I get it. It’s hard to be a guy; you’re raised to be tough and not express your emotions. So instead, you fall asleep, talk too much, play games on your phone — or even leave the room.
Trapped in your insecurities, you’re detaching… checking out. Yet, this is the time when I’m most vulnerable and in a fragile, hormone-induced emotional state, and what I crave most from my partner is connection."
Then I’d add: "I know guys are human, too, which qualifies them to have emotions and reach out for help and support. But just do that before I go into labor, okay? So, when I really, really need you, all of you will be available."
Next, I’d sit him down by the crackling fireplace, and look deep into his apprehensive eyes, I’d say, "Honey, next time, just talk to me. Please share your fears before the very last minute, so we can address them before the baby arrives and find creative solutions together.
When you talk about a problem, it opens the door for a solution. And if you have to consult with someone else — a positive, empowering friend, your uncle Steve, our rabbi, or even a mental health professional — that’s fine, too. Hey, why not? It takes courage to ask for help; vulnerability is a sign of power."
Then I’d softly kiss the birthmark on his neck, rub my cheek against his, and fall in love all over again with this man — my man — who’s granted me the best gift ever: my baby.
I’d let him know he has my deepest appreciation for enduring all my mood swings and eccentric demands, and for his valor, patience and commitment to sharing this profound experience with me.
For as we both face our fears and overcome them, it brings us closer together. What better gift can we give to our brand new child?
