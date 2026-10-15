Genuinely Happy Moms Who Love Their Lives Tend To Do 3 Small Things Differently

Think back to the last time that your alarm blared and you woke feeling excited to start your day. If you're like most, it’s been a while. Don’t panic; shock yourself back to life with three easy steps. Reprioritize, make time to play, and wake up.

3 things genuinely happy moms usually do differently:

1. They reprioritize their life

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Tell me the five values closest to your heart; for example, family time, relaxation, friends, fun, and good health. Great.

Now compare your values to how you choose to live your life. Do your values and lifestyle align? Probably not.

Breathe, you're not alone. Make one choice this week that brings your life back in line with your values. Ditch cleanup for a little while and sneak away with your kid to the beach. You’ll be amazed by how much can change in a couple of months.

2. They make time to play

"The opposite of play is not work; the opposite of play is depression.” — researcher and author Brené Brown

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Your heart literally sings when you play. This week, rather than doing the dishes while your kid paints, put down the pot and pick up the brush.

Let your mind rest, and your heart take over. Let creativity flow naturally, letting go of judgments, criticisms, and imperfections.

3. Super happy moms live in the moment

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We can go through our entire day without being present for any of it. Think back to the last car ride you had with your kids and answer the following: What did they wear? What did you smell? What was the car temp like? Did you taste anything? What did you hear?

You don't remember? That’s because you’re running on autopilot. Automated living makes us think we're so smart for multitasking, but in reality, we’re letting precious moments get stolen.

Our thinking mind literally hijacks our experiences. That's until we shut it off and turn on our present mind. For one minute, I want you to become aware of your five senses and ask yourself: What do I see? What do I feel? What do I smell? What do I hear? What do I taste?

Tell me, did you think about your never-ending ‘to-do’ list, the things you didn’t get done at work, or how flat your hair looks today? I bet not. That’s because you were present. The only way to get out of our heads and into our lives is to wake up. Can this be done?

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Understand that creating a "playground" life is not like flipping a switch. You have to unlearn old patterns of existing by making different choices. How will I know that I'm back in the automated coma? You'll know that you’re living too much in your head when the alarm sounds and your heart sinks.

When this happens (and it will), simply restart step one. This is your one chance to live. Don’t waste it by taking life so seriously. Lighten up, join in on the fun, and that’s how you create your personal playground.

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Jessica M. Miller is a relationship, personal development, and motivational coach. She's the author of Back 2 Love and How to Start a Mental Health Private Practice.