By Ann Papayoti
Written on Mar 10, 2024
I always knew I would be a boy mom. While I hoped a girl would arrive among them, it wasn’t meant to be. Each of my boys is different. Yet they need to hear the same things from my husband and me.
While the words may be tiny, their impact resonates. The imprint from childhood is carried in how our sons feel about themselves and interact with others into adulthood. Their self-esteem and confidence will affect everything from their relationships and careers to their ability to handle adversity and make healthy lifestyle choices.
Here are 10 tiny things every little boy needs to hear from his parents.
1. You are awesome.
Being admired by the people he most wants to please lights a kid up inside.
2. You are brave.
Pointing out when he has been brave by doing something small like getting his hair cut or going to the dentist will help him affirm himself when he feels scared and alone. He will remember what you believe about him and believe it about himself when he needs it most.
3. You can do it!
These words are seeding his self-confidence so he will put the effort into what he needs to learn, achieve, try, or go for again.
4. You can tell me anything.
These little words remind him he is emotionally safe with you and can trust you with his thoughts and feelings.
5. I am sorry.
Boys need to hear their parents apologize when their humanness takes control and say something they didn’t mean or show frustration or anger by behaving poorly. Your child will mirror you. If you recognize when you have crossed a line and return to humble yourself, they’ll learn to do the same.
6. Mistakes happen.
This teaches him it is okay to try and fail (like spilling the milk as he tries to fill his cereal bowl). This is how we learn, and perfection is not the goal. Instead, we can also teach to take responsibility and learn where the paper towels are to clean up behind ourselves!
7. It’s okay to cry.
He must know we all have emotions, including happiness and sadness, anger and fear, and sometimes one of our emotions makes us feel like crying. And that’s okay! It’s normal and natural and a way to help us feel better. I love the Disney animated movie Inside Out, which helps us better understand emotions.
8. I am proud of you.
This phrase is the "attaboy" every boy needs to hear. It doesn’t matter your choice of words. What matters is how you express pride in your son for who he is as he is. He wants to make you proud so much he will do it his whole life unless he feels he can’t and gives up trying. I saw Mohammed Qahtani's powerful award-winning Toastmasters speech posted on Facebook, which is a poignant reminder.
9. I will always be here for you.
This isn’t a physical promise. It is greater, and a little boy might not yet understand it, but he will remember you said it. This is a psychological safety statement. No matter the dynamic between the parents or the living arrangements, if you say it, mean it and do it.
10. I love you (no matter what).
Show and tell on this one! You may speak this more often than all the previous ones and think it is just understood. However, children can doubt a parent’s love when they believe or know they have crossed a boundary, broken a rule, or ‘failed’ expectations.
So when a parent has to implement a consequence to a child’s behavior, it is crucial to communicate why there is a consequence (to protect, prevent, etc.) and that their behavior or choice does not change your love for them. Reassurance goes a long way.
I don’t believe little boys are the only ones who need to hear these words from their parents. My firstborn passed away in infancy, and I never had the opportunity to speak these words to him, yet I felt him relay them to me in my time of grief. He will be celebrating his 30th birthday this year.
I was blessed with another son the following year and another several years later. I still make sure my now twenty-something men hear all these affirming words often.
